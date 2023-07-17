Aviva Investors poaches head of distribution from GAM

Jill Barber

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
1 min read
Aviva Investors has appointed Jill Barber as the firm’s global head of distribution, replacing Louise Kay who is due to retire at the end of this year.

Before GAM, she was global head of institutional at Jupiter Asset Management, and head of institutional at Franklin Templeton. She has also held senior positions at Hermes Fund Management and Fidelity International.

In her role as global head of distribution, Barber will lead the firm's client, institutional and wealth sales across the UK, Europe, Asia and North America, as well as oversee strategy and planning, client experience and investment and client communications.

She will join the business later this year subject to regulatory approval, the firm added.

Mark Versey, CEO of Aviva Investors, said: "I am delighted to have attracted someone of Jill's calibre to Aviva Investors.

"Her proven leadership skills and track record of delivering commercial growth, as well as her executive committee and board-level experience, make her an excellent addition to my leadership team and our business.

"I would also like to thank Louise Kay who has provided invaluable support to me over many years and driven the client-led agenda across the business and wish her the best for her retirement."

Barber added: "I am delighted to be joining Aviva Investors and look forward to contributing to its future growth.

"The business is uniquely placed to positively enact change and enhance client outcomes through its longstanding commitment to sustainable investment across real assets and public markets."

