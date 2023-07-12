Janus Henderson: Company cash flow drops by 3% and hits record debt levels

Janus Henderson Corporate Debt index

Global pre-tax profits (excluding financials) soared by 13.6% to a record $3.62trn, though the improvement was heavily concentrated in the oil sector.
Companies took on almost $500bn of net new debt over 2022/23, while cash flow dipped by 3% from record highs in the previous year.

The latest annual Janus Henderson Corporate Debt index found the outstanding total of net new debt on a constant-currency basis now stands at a record $7.8trn, exceeding the 2020 peak.

However, one fifth of the net-debt increase reflected large companies such as Alphabet and Meta simply spending large amounts. 

Total global debt, which excludes cash balances, increased by 3% on a constant-currency basis - around half the average pace of the last decade. 

The research by Janus Henderson suggested that higher interest rates may have slowed appetite to borrow though they have not yet made a significant impact on the interest costs.

Meanwhile, though cash flow, which takes into account factors such as investment and working capital, fell, companies still paid a record $2.1trn in dividends and share buybacks, up from $1.7trn in 2021/22, bridging the gap with higher borrowing or by running down cash piles.

Strong balance sheets for oil

The telecoms, media and mining sectors, among others, saw lower profits year-on-year. Higher global profit boosted equity capital, which means taken all together, the global debt/equity level held steady at 49% year-on-year, despite increased borrowing.

Meanwhile, the median, or typical, yield on investment-grade bonds was 4.9% by May, up from 4.1% a year ago and 1.7% in 2021. This presents opportunities for bond investors to lock into higher income and raises the prospect of capital gains.

James Briggs and Michael Keough, fixed income portfolio managers at Janus Henderson, said the path for the global economy and corporate earnings may be unclear but the end of the rate-hike cycle and the return of income means there is a lot for corporate bond investors to be enthusiastic about.

"Debt levels may have risen but they are very well supported, and the global economy has remained remarkably resilient," they said.

"This resilience and the extraordinarily high levels of profitability companies have enjoyed in the last two years reflect vast sums of government deficit spending and central bank liquidity stimulus during the pandemic.

"The surge in interest rates needed to quell the resulting inflation is succeeding in most parts of the world, but it is not at all clear when and to what extent the economy will suffer the more painful consequences - higher unemployment and lower profits."

The global economy is slowing as higher interest rates put further pressure on demand and on corporate profits. Companies will also look to repay some of their debts, due to higher borrowing costs and slower economic activity.

Net debt is likely to fall less than total debt as cash-rich companies continue to reduce their cash piles. Overall, Janus Henderson expects net debt to decline by 1.9% this year, falling to $7.65trn.

Briggs and Keough added: "A slowing or even shrinking economy will hit the creditworthiness of some borrowers more than others but the extent of this impact and the time lags are very uncertain at present. 

"This phase of the credit cycle is one where sector and security selection are very important. Under these conditions, we prefer to focus on high quality companies with strong balance sheets, steady cash flow and resilient fundamentals."

