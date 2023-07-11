Nutmeg co-founder Nick Hungerford dies aged 43

Hungerford, who died on 6 July in the US, co-founded investment platform Nutmeg in 2011. A statement from the platform confirmed the fintech entrepreneur's death.

It said: "Nick was passionate about helping to empower people to achieve their full potential - through Nutmeg, he hoped to democratise wealth management and start a journey that would change the retail investment sector in the UK. It is a mission we all aim to deliver every day.

"On behalf of all Nutmeg colleagues, past and present, we are incredibly proud of the journey Nick started, everything achieved so far and the opportunity we have to continue to help people manage their money in the future."

Hungerford established the charity Elizabeth's Smile following his diagnosis with Ewing sarcoma. The charity, named after his two-year-old daughter, provides practical resources for children who lose a parent, initially in the UK and US.

His online obituary stated Hungerford was born in Bristol and received an undergraduate degree from the University of Exeter and an MBA from Stanford University.

It added that he had a passion for investing and finance, instilled at an early age by his grandmother. He began his career as a wealth manager at Barclays and Brewin Dolphin, where he "saw the gaps and lack of accessibility to investing for the general population".

"With a vision to democratise investing, he founded and led Nutmeg, an online investment platform that became Europe's largest and was acquired by JPMorgan in 2021."