ShareAction issues industry guidance to hold asset managers to climate pledges

The campaign group launched a new definition of 'responsible investment' last week (4 July), citing the need for a "step change in ambition" from investors to halt further climate breakdown. The manuals released today (10 July) set out standards and expectations for asset managers - the Responsible Investment Standards and Expectations (RISE).

According to ShareAction's new definition, responsible investment should be "a transparent approach, embedded throughout the investment process, that takes the positive and negative impacts on people and planet as seriously as financial risk and return".

The RISE series is designed to be used along the chain of responsible investing - encouraging asset owners, investment consultants and other stakeholders to engage with their asset managers over the actions which ShareAction asserts they "can and should take in today's investment environment in pursuit of being a truly responsible investor".

Today's release, ‘How asset managers can set interim net zero targets that are fit for purpose', addressed the need for robust emissions goals to drive portfolio companies to decarbonise at the pace and scale required to limit global warming 1.5°C.

ShareAction's guidance sets out the below five expectations for asset managers:

To advocate for a common approach to emissions reporting and interim target setting. Currently, approaches vary significantly, which makes it difficult for clients, regulators and the public to compare progress and hold asset managers to account, and creates potential for greenwashing.



To enhance transparency about assets not currently included within targets and progress for bringing them into scope. Currently, targets only apply to a minority of asset managers' portfolios. The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative has a commitment to aim for 100% of assets to be covered.



To use a reduction in absolute, real-world emissions as the primary metric to report and set targets. Currently, many asset managers set targets based on potentially weaker alternatives, such as intensity-based emissions, that may not drive the deep decarbonisation needed.



To place real-world impact at the heart of net zero targets and evidence this by disclosing portfolio companies' underlying contribution to emission targets. We need to see investors drive deep decarbonisation from their portfolio companies - for example, by supporting high-carbon companies to transition by adopting low-carbon technologies and processes, not just avoiding high-carbon sectors.



To reflect the geographical and sectoral mix of the portfolio when setting targets, with greater ambition for companies operating in the Global North. Companies operating in the Global South are expected to decarbonise more slowly as they contend with lower access to capital and higher underlying demand growth.

Commenting on the release of the first in the RISE series, its author Niall Considine, head of investor engagement at ShareAction, said:

"Time is running out for an effective response to the enormous social, environmental and financial risks posed by the climate emergency. Asset managers have a vital role in this response by doing all they can to influence companies in their portfolios to reduce emissions in line with global goals to limit warming to 1.5° C.

"We acknowledge that net zero target setting is complex and welcome the important first steps some investors have taken. We now need to see asset managers go further by strengthening their interim targets - these recommendations provide a practical framework to do this transparently.

"We hope that all those in the investment community who share our vision of a truly responsible financial system will use this guidance to play their part in driving the bold action the world needs to prevent a worsening climate crisis."

This article originally appeared in Investment Week's sister publication Sustainable Investment.