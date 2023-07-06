FCA's ESG ratings launch overshadowed by Japan's winning progress

The regulator's consultation on ESG data and ratings providers, published on Wednesday (5 July) will close on 5 October 2023.

The UK regulator established a working group to develop the code last November, as a "kick-start" for progress towards a separate consultation launched by the Treasury into whether ESG data and ratings providers should be folded more strictly into the FCA's regulatory perimeter.

This consultation closed last month, and while the Treasury will set any resulting legislation, the FCA and PRA will be charged with enforcing it.

This consultation closed last month, and while the Treasury will set any resulting legislation, the FCA and PRA will be charged with enforcing it.

The news comes just days after MSCI announced its endorsement of the Financial Services Agency of Japan (FSA)'s equivalent standard, which was finalised and published in December. A full list of the providers endorsing the standard is still awaited from the FSA since the endorsement period closed last week.

Other major players such as Refinitiv, FTSE Russell, Bloomberg and S&P have all made public endorsements over the past six months, with ISS ESG applauding the watchdog for its "leadership in prioritising the principles of research independence and robust and transparent internal governance practices of ESG research providers".

Speaking at the Sustainable Investment Festival earlier this month, Mark Manning, responsible for sustainable finance and stewardship at the FCA, said "the providers of these services need to be trusted to have robust governance and manage conflicts of interest effectively, and operate sound systems and controls that drive the delivery of their data products."

However, the announcement comes just days after the Investment Association warned of a "gap in the regulation of the data chain" if ESG data providers are excused from regulatory oversight, as proposed by the Treasury's consultation.

The Treasury also asked in its consultation whether smaller ratings providers should be in scope, citing fears of an overly prescriptive restrictive regulatory regime creating barriers to entry and squashing innovation within the market.

As such, regulatory oversight would largely be aimed at the mass-market data, ratings, benchmark and related consulting providers, with the voluntary Code of Conduct being reserved for not-for-profit entities, unprocessed or raw data providers and more bespoke consultancy services.

Global efforts

The consultation launched in July 2021 by IOSCO drew policymakers' attention to the ESG data and ratings market. The findings published later that year asserted how gaps in data quality, transparency of methodologies, and potential conflicts of interest with providers were contributing to the making of "investment decisions based on erroneous information".

Its recommendations were largely left to local regulators to take as they saw fit, with the Japanese leading the charge, publishing their Draft Code of Conduct for ESG Evaluation and Data Providers a mere eight months later.

The EU, India and Singapore also have similar efforts underway, with the FCA asserting on Wednesday that the working group engaged with standard-setters in other jurisdictions to ensure international consistency as the code was developed.

The Steering Committee of the DRWG said: "We hope the Code of Conduct will be a significant step in the development of consistent global standards for ESG ratings and data product providers."

The FCA tasked the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and the International Regulatory Strategy Group (IRSG) to convene a working group to develop the voluntary code.

The ESG Data and Ratings Working Group (DRWG) was co-chaired by M&G, Moody's, London Stock Exchange Group and Slaughter and May, alongside asset managers, asset owners, banks, corporate-rated entities, NGOs and academics. The FCA and the Treasury acted as observers.

Sacha Sadan, director of ESG, said: "Today is an important step in increasing transparency and trust in the growing market for ESG data and ratings products. It is also vital that the Code has been developed with international consistency in mind. We thank the secretariat for their hard work and encourage everyone to take part in the consultation.

"If agreed, introducing regulation would take time. The Code will play an important role in raising standards in the short-term, as well as continuing to apply to any firms that fall out of the scope of potential future regulation."