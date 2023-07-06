UK investors put £632m in fixed income funds in May

Domestic-focused funds remain unloved

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
UK funds saw outflows of £1.2bn.
Image:

UK funds saw outflows of £1.2bn.

Fixed income funds enjoyed £632m inflows in May, while UK-focused funds continued to experience outflows, according to data by the Investment Association.

In total, UK retail investors put £356m into funds in May, while institutional clients pulled £2.76bn. In comparison, retail investors withdrew £921m from the funds market in May 2022. 

Government Bond was the IA sector that topped the sales tables with £658m inflows, followed by Short Term Money Market (£382m), UK Gilts (£344m), Volatility Managed (£173m) and Global Equity Income (£173m). 

The worst-selling IA sector in May was UK All Companies, which experienced outflows of £916m. Global funds were the top selling equity region with net retail inflows of £261m. 

Calastone: Investors pull £662m from equities in June

Overall, equity funds saw outflows of £992m. On a geographical basis, global funds saw net retail inflows of £261m, while investors pulled £1.2bn from UK funds and £60m from property funds. 

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association, said: "Caution was the theme of the month, with government bonds seeing strong inflows. This is not surprising given concern about potential global recession and ongoing conflict in Ukraine. 

"Investors continued to diversify their equity portfolios, with continued inflows into global equity funds. However, North America had its first outflow in seven months, possibly reflecting uncertainty ahead of resolution on the debt ceiling. The UK remains unloved amidst persistent outflows." 

Tracker funds saw net retail inflows of £1bn in May, lifting their funds under management to £292bn, while responsible investment funds attracted net retail inflows of £26m, with AUM standing at £96bn. 

Deep Dive: Governments' 'lack of financial discipline' could upset bonds' positive outlook

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said given the much higher yields on offer from fixed income, it is "hardly surprising" to see investors move in the direction of government bonds. 

However, he noted that not all fixed income sectors had such a great month, with the Corporate Bond Sector and the Sterling Strategic Bond sector seeing outflows.

"This suggests there is a premium being put on safer government bonds, which makes sense when you can harvest healthy returns without taking on significant credit risk," he said. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Trader Tom Hayes wins right to appeal UK LIBOR rigging conviction

Civitas Social Housing REIT to delist on 4 August following takeover

More on Funds

Richard Buxton of Jupiter Asset Management (pictured)
Funds

Square Mile removes Jupiter UK Alpha rating following Richard Buxton's exit

'Difficult decision'

Laura Miller
clock 04 July 2023 • 3 min read
The fund was launched in partnership with FundRock, part of the Apex Group, which will oversee the management, global distribution, and fund administration
Funds

Goehring & Rozencwajg launches natural resources fund

Correlated to commodity prices

Laura Miller
clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
Crispin Odey managed the firm’s flagship hedge fund until he was removed from the partnership, with Freddie Neave taking over from him | PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Funds

Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

Investor concentration and liquidity profile

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA tells asset managers to review liquidity management in funds

06 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

Brown Shipley owner partners with BlackRock to boost investment capabilities

06 July 2023 • 2 min read
03

Man Group to acquire $11.8bn US private credit manager

06 July 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA director of ESG Sacha Sadan pushes back against criticisms of labelling scheme

05 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

Quilter Investors hires analyst from Liontrust Asset Management

06 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

Civitas Social Housing REIT to delist on 4 August following takeover

06 July 2023 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot