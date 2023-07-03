Martin Currie launches first social impact fund

The FTGF Martin Currie Improving Society fund is also the firm's first Article 9 fund and will invest in firms that contribute to either improving well-being, improving inclusion or supporting a just transition toward a sustainable economy.

Investing in a concentrated portfolio of 20-35 companies, the fund will be managed by Lauran Halpin, portfolio manager and head of impact equities, and John Gilmore, portfolio manager, impact equities and stewardship, sustainability and impact specialist.

Halpin, who joined Martin Currie last year, previously managed the Templeton Global Climate Change fund, while Gilmore has been involved in supporting Martin Currie's stewardship and sustainability strategy since 2020.

David Sheasby, head of the stewardship, sustainability and impact team, will also act as an advisor to the managers.

The team will measure the contributions of the firms they invest in against seven socially focused UN sustainable development goals: No Poverty (SDG 1), Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Good Health and Well-Being (SDG 3), Quality Education (SDG 4), Gender Equality (SDG 5), Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), and Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10).

Martin Currie notedt the social impact investment universe has historically had lower volatility than, and comparable returns to, the MSCI All Country World index.

Halpin said: "The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development estimates there is a $2.5trn annual funding gap in meeting the UN SDGs.

"There is a significant opportunity to create impact at scale by investing in companies that are contributing to pressing societal needs like providing access to clean drinking water, healthcare and education as well as financing job re-skilling for working in a green economy."

"Companies with products that make a difference in people's lives can benefit from long-term profit pools generated by ongoing societal needs and ultimately gain a competitive advantage."