LTAF retail extension receives mixed reaction as platforms weigh challenges

Following a consultation launched in August last year, the City watchdog yesterday outlined the final rules allowing mass market retail investors, self-select DC pension schemes and self-invested personal pensions to invest in LTAFs.

Finalised in November 2021, this new category of authorised open-ended funds designed to efficiently invest in illiquid assets initially focused on the DC pension market, with Schroders, Aviva Investors and BlackRock launching LTAF products for DC schemes in recent months.

FCA unveils final rules to extend LTAF distribution to retail investors

The final rules published on Thursday (30 June) enable mass market retail investors to "appropriately" access the LTAF, while ensuring they understand the risks involved, as the LTAF is an inherently higher risk product than is typically distributed to retail investors.

Firms marketing LTAFs to retail investors will need to provide risk warnings and summaries, while those selling units in LTAFs will need to conduct an appropriateness assessment. Unadvised retail investors will need to limit their exposure to 10% of their investable assets.

Mixed views

Chris Cummings, chief executive at the Investment Association, said the LTAF expansion is "an important step forward" in broadening access to less liquid assets, which he said can provide a "valuable source" of long-term returns for investors.

Richard Stone, chief executive of the Association of Investment Companies, was far more critical, arguing the decision to extend distribution of LTAFs "could prove to be a mistake".

"Woodford Equity Income Fund and problems in the open-ended property sector have shown how much harm liquidity problems can cause to retail investors," he said. "Selling LTAFs to retail investors remains an accident waiting to happen."

Stone said the additional measures proposed by the FCA "do not go far enough" to secure reliable redemption and prevent these problems emerging, and noted "this will be an early test of the Consumer Duty".

"We hope firms exercise sufficient caution to stop a future scandal arising, but if it does, there can be no claim that the industry and regulator were not warned," he added.

Ben Yearsley, director at Fairview Investing, raised doubts about whether the relaxation of the rules would increase the popularity of LTAFs among retail investors, given that appropriateness forms will still need to be completed.

"In reality what has changed? I am not sure this will increase the popularity massively. Why not just leave them for HNW individuals as clearly these are the most appropriate investors," he said.

Challenges for platforms

In the policy statement, the FCA noted there was concern that investment platforms may encounter problems in accommodating LTAF distribution, as they may be reluctant to launch products with notice periods, as current market infrastructure is based on daily dealing.

"I still see little desire from mainstream platforms to offer LTAFs as they are not daily dealing, therefore will the adoption of these be that great?" asked Yearsley.

An AJ Bell spokesperson told Investment Week "it is clear" that LTAFs present a range of challenges, noting that retail investment in Illiquid assets "comes with a considerable degree of complexity", including questions about how consumers can be adequately protected.

"While the government is understandably keen to promote investment in UK assets, platforms can only focus on what is right for customers," the firm added.

According to Nathan Long, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, the final rules from the FCA "strike a great balance" between protecting investors and enabling participation.

"Investment in Long Term Asset Funds will not be right for all clients, but small allocations within an overall portfolio will certainly be sensible for certain more informed retail investors," he said.

"While distribution of LTAFs will bring new challenges, many platforms already offer some non-daily dealing offerings so it will be interesting to see how the market develops as more LTAFs begin to launch."

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, said that while history has shown investment trusts are well suited to long term assets, that does not mean the industry should be closed to innovation elsewhere.

"Traditionally, our customers have tended to opt for investment trusts over funds when it comes to illiquid assets, but that does not mean that there is no room for LTAFs on a selective basis. As ever, investors need to do their homework and look at each on a case-by-case basis," he said.

"No structure is perfect. The price you pay for daily dealing in investment trusts is the discount, and any investment trust or fund is only ever as good as the people running it."

AIC warns selling LTAFs to retail investors is 'an accident waiting to happen'

Other concerns raised in the policy statement included Consumer Duty making it unlikely for platforms to promote or sell LTAFs to their target markets due to the increased cost they would incur in meeting the information obligations of the Duty.

Moreover, as LTAFs have notice periods of at least 90 days, units in LTAFs would not be qualifying investments for a Stocks and Shares ISA under the current ISA regulations.

"Some market participants fed back that ISA 9 eligibility could help facilitate retail widening access, and consumer demand would be greatly reduced if the LTAF was not ISA eligible," the FCA said.