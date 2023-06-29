BoE governor Bailey: Rates will likely stay higher for longer

ECB conference speech

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey credit: Bank of England
Image:

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey credit: Bank of England

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, has warned the path of interest rates is likely to differ from the path expected by the market.

Speaking at a European Central Bank conference yesterday (28 June), Bailey said the continually tight labour market meant rates would likely stay high for longer than expected.

"I have always been interested that markets think that the peak will be short lived in a world [where] we are dealing with more persistent inflation," he said.

BoE chief economist Pill defends inflation forecast record

"It is core [inflation] that is the issue, it is much stickier," he added, referring to inflation which excludes volatile factors such as energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, and rose in May from 6.8% to 7.1%.

However, Bailey did say he thought rates will "have to go up by less than currently priced in financial markets".

Markets are currently predicting rates will peak at 6.25%, before being cut as inflation is expected to fall to close to the 2% target by the end of 2022.

The governor also defended the 50bps hike from the bank last week, arguing it was preferable to two consecutive 25bps moves.

"The cumulative data, both particularly on the labour market and on the inflation release we had, which to us showed clear signs of persistence, caused us to conclude that we had to make quite a strong move," he said.

Nevertheless, Bailey said he understood "why there are critics of us" but argued the bank had "a job to do" and would push forwards with bringing down inflation towards target, as not doing so would lead to "a worse outcome".

"The market does not think we are nearly done at the moment," he said. "They have got a number of further increases priced in for us.

"My response to that would be: Well, we will see."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Algebris Investments launches sustainable bond fund

BoE chief economist Pill defends inflation forecast record

More on UK

Huw Pill, chief economist of the Bank of England. Credit: Bank of England
UK

BoE chief economist Pill defends inflation forecast record

Writing to Treasury Select Committee

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 29 June 2023 • 2 min read
In a speech at the Royal Economic Society, Dhingra noted that producer price inflation had fallen to just 2.9% in May
UK

Bank of England's Dhingra: 'Promising signs' for drop in UK inflation - reports

Dismissed fears of wage-price spiral

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 28 June 2023 • 1 min read
'The UK and EU’s financial markets are deeply interconnected and building a constructive, voluntary relationship is of mutual benefit to us both.'
UK

Jeremy Hunt to sign post-Brexit financial services agreement with EU

Regulatory cooperation

Cristian Angeloni
clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA unveils final rules to extend LTAF distribution to retail investors

29 June 2023 • 3 min read
02

Columbia Threadneedle EMEA CEO Nick Ring to retire after 34-year career

29 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

Crispin Odey faces first civil claim following sexual misconduct allegations - reports

29 June 2023 • 1 min read
04

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night gallery

26 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Bank of England's Dhingra: 'Promising signs' for drop in UK inflation - reports

28 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

Entire RICS standards and regulation board quits en masse

29 June 2023 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot