BoE governor Bailey: Rates will likely stay higher for longer

Speaking at a European Central Bank conference yesterday (28 June), Bailey said the continually tight labour market meant rates would likely stay high for longer than expected.

"I have always been interested that markets think that the peak will be short lived in a world [where] we are dealing with more persistent inflation," he said.

BoE chief economist Pill defends inflation forecast record

"It is core [inflation] that is the issue, it is much stickier," he added, referring to inflation which excludes volatile factors such as energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, and rose in May from 6.8% to 7.1%.

However, Bailey did say he thought rates will "have to go up by less than currently priced in financial markets".

Markets are currently predicting rates will peak at 6.25%, before being cut as inflation is expected to fall to close to the 2% target by the end of 2022.

The governor also defended the 50bps hike from the bank last week, arguing it was preferable to two consecutive 25bps moves.

"The cumulative data, both particularly on the labour market and on the inflation release we had, which to us showed clear signs of persistence, caused us to conclude that we had to make quite a strong move," he said.

Nevertheless, Bailey said he understood "why there are critics of us" but argued the bank had "a job to do" and would push forwards with bringing down inflation towards target, as not doing so would lead to "a worse outcome".

"The market does not think we are nearly done at the moment," he said. "They have got a number of further increases priced in for us.

"My response to that would be: Well, we will see."