BoE chief economist Pill defends inflation forecast record

Writing to Harriet Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Select Committee, Pill defended the use of forecasts in the monetary policy process, arguing they "help to develop a narrative for the evolution of the economy and the outlook for inflation that underpins monetary policy decisions".

He added that in a more "benign environment", use of a single forecast could be better justified, but with the current levels of significant uncertainty, it was necessary to use multiple frameworks to understand the economy.

However, Pill was keen to note the shortcomings of forecasting, such as the inability to embody all potentially relevant information and the need for policy decisions to be based on an assessment of their implications in adverse circumstances.

"I would emphasise the richness of the analysis that underpins the MPC's policy decisions, which extends beyond a specific inflation forecast or fan chart," he added.

"Recognising that bank rate decisions should not follow in lockstep with changes in an inflation forecast at a particular horizon is key in understanding the role played by such forecasts in the policy process."

The letter came in response to questioning from the TSC about the accuracy of the central bank's inflation modelling, and whether the experience of high inflation in the 1970s and 1980s should be given more weight in the forecasts.

Earlier this month, the central bank's chair of court said an inquiry would be launched into its inflation forecasting, following calls from the committee.

Pill argued that while forecasts may sometimes produce errors, the errors made by these models "reveal where further analysis is required for monetary policy purposes", such as identifying new economic disturbances or revealing weaknesses in existing conventional wisdom.

"Paradoxically, it may be the forecast's errors that are more important than its predictions," the chief economist said.

In response to placing greater emphasis on the 1970s and 1980s, he noted the UK economy had changed dramatically in this time, with the makeup of the economy, inflation expectations and debt burdens and their distribution all evolving. However, he said the bank had revisited these data sets.

"In addressing the significant challenges facing monetary policy at present, the bank is seeking to ensure that it considers a broad set of useful - even if imperfect - models and forecasts, to support development of a robust MPC response to those challenges," Pill concluded.