Entire RICS standards and regulation board quits en masse

Follows resignation of chair

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
A search for a replacement chair and board members has begun.
Image:

A search for a replacement chair and board members has begun.

All members of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors standards and regulation board (SRB) have tendered their resignation, including chair Janet Paraskeva.

In a statement on Tuesday (27 June), RICS president and chair of the governing council Ann Gray said the organisation had accepted Paraskeva's resignation and that all members of the board have since also opted to step down.

Gray said Paraskeva and the board members will work a short notice period to ensure a "smooth transition" for their successors. RICS' activities remain in "full operation" with no break in the continuity of regulatory functions. Interim appointments will be made to the SRB "as a priority" while a permanent board is recruited. 

RICS gives all clear for property sector but £5bn of investor capital remains in lockup

In a separate statement released on 28 June, RICS provided its perspective on the reasons behind Paraskeva and the SRB's resignation. 

The organisation said that on 23 June, Paraskeva was invited to a meeting to discuss a number of "significant matters", including reports from third parties that communications and assurances she had given to the governing council "may have been at odds" with those discussed elsewhere.

However, shortly before the meeting was due to take place, RICS said she decided to tender her resignation instead, with her board subsequently tendering their individual resignations.

RICS recognised the creation of a knowledge and practice committee meant it had to reallocate some technical staff and resources away from the SRB, but noted the board retained the authority to approve all professional standards, including technical surveying standards.

"The SRB absolutely has autonomy to set and regulate standards and that has never been and will not be altered," it said.

RICS rules out material uncertainty across UK property sector despite lockdown

Paraskeva was appointed in 2019 as the first independent chair of the then newly-created SRB. From September 2022, she was re-appointed as chair of the SRB for a further three-year term.

The SRB is responsible for carrying out the regulatory duties of RICS in the public interest, including strategy, governance, structure, policy and operational monitoring. It is independently run and reports to the governing council.

Justin Young was appointed chief executive of RICS earlier this month. The organisation said the departures have no link with the appointment, and he will start his new position on 5 July. 

RICS was the organisation that imposed the material uncertainty clauses (MUC) that led to the suspension of the majority of open-ended UK property funds in March 2020. 

The organisation recommended its first lifting of MUC on some property sub-sectors in May 2020, before recommending a general lifting of MUC for all UK real estate in September that year. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Gore Browne CIO and co-founder retires after 19 years at the firm

UBS prepares to axe more than half of Credit Suisse workforce - reports

More on Regulation

Two groups of firms - retail finance providers and debt advice firms - scored consistently lower than others on engagement, understanding, and implementation progress.
Regulation

Nearly a quarter of firms 'still have work to do' ahead of Consumer Duty

One month to go

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 28 June 2023 • 1 min read
The FCA said its "proposals provide a blueprint for significant reform", adding it "welcome feedback and further evidence to assess the impact of these potential changes".
Regulation

IA responds to regulator solutions for UK primary market effectiveness

Concerns over decline in listings

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 28 June 2023 • 2 min read
Frédéric Vonner (pictured), is advisory partner at PwC Luxembourg
Regulation

Sustainability due diligence: An opportunity to be seized

Corporate sustainability due diligence

Frédéric Vonner
clock 23 June 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

UBS prepares to axe more than half of Credit Suisse workforce - reports

28 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Bank of England's Dhingra: 'Promising signs' for drop in UK inflation - reports

28 June 2023 • 1 min read
03

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night gallery

26 June 2023 • 1 min read
04

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2023

27 June 2023 • 8 min read
05

Robert Higginbotham retires from T. Rowe Price

28 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

Odey AM in 'advanced talks' to transfer European funds to SW Mitchell Capital

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot