Bank of England's Dhingra: 'Promising signs' for drop in UK inflation - reports

In a speech at the Royal Economic Society, Dhingra noted that producer price inflation had fallen to just 2.9% in May, down from a peak of 19.6% in July 2022.

Producer price inflation is a strong influencer of future inflation, as the price it takes to produce goods is then funnelled through to consumers.

"There are some promising signals that CPI inflation should ease, and that is mostly coming from... one of the best leading indicators... of the long-run evolution of prices in this country - producer price inflation," Dhingra said.

However, UK inflation has struggled to significantly decline, with the measure reducing from a peak of 11.1% in October 2022 to 8.7% in May.

Last month, inflation came in above the 8.4% consensus expected by economists, while core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose from 6.8% to 7.1%.

However, Dhingra argued that core inflation, which often receives greater attention from economists than CPI, was less useful for future inflation trends than producer prices, due to the measure being affected on a delay by factors such as rises in business electricity costs.

Meanwhile, the MPC member dismissed fears of a wage-price spiral, arguing that wage inflation was largely a delayed response to CPI, and would begin to fall as CPI came down.

"There is naturally a lag in terms of how wages are responding to consumer price inflation," she added.

Dhingra is one of two members of the MPC who have consistently voted against interest rate hikes, and has previously warned that further hikes could "pose a material risk" to the economy.