Robert Higginbotham retires from T. Rowe Price

Higginbotham will be succeeded by fellow management committee member Dee Sawyer in his role of head of global distribution, while Scott Keller, head of Americas, APAC, and EMEA distribution, will take over from Higginbotham as CEO and chair of T. Rowe Price International.

Keller will continue in his current role and report to Sawyer in his new role.

Sawyer joined the firm in 2011 and has served as a senior leader in various business units, such as corporate marketing, human resources and individual investors. She currently leads the firm's US intermediaries business channel and retirement plan services.

Before joining the firm, Sawyer held various senior leadership roles at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch and Fidelity Investments.

During his tenure Higginbotham created the firm's Women in Sales initiative and currently serves as the executive sponsor of the firm's LGBTQ+ business resource group, PRIDE.

"Robert has been an inspiring leader within our firm. His vision and dedication to client service, coupled with his advocacy for diversity and inclusion, will leave an indelible mark for years to come," said Rob Sharps, CEO and president of T. Rowe Price.

"Dee is exceedingly well suited for this role. I am confident that she will be a strong and impactful leader of our Global Distribution business."