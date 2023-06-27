Pacific Asset Management partners with Australian credit manager to build out fixed income expertise

The move has been described as a "strategic partnership", with Coolabah bringing in its active credit fund management and trading expertise to Pacific's existing equity, multi-asset and macro rates capability.

In turn, Coolabah will be granted access to Pacific's $4.6bn fund umbrella, alongside its wholesale and institutional client distribution channels.

Pacific has previously focused on the equities portion of the market, as Matthew Lamb, CEO of Pacific Asset Management, wanted managers that can focus on one thing "really well", he told Investment Week.

The CEO said Coolabah had an "obsession with knowing everything they possibly can about a particular bond", adding it was almost "maniacal" in its bond research and trading, a level of active management he said was hard to do within fixed income.

Lamb noted Pacific don't currently have a credit offering and decided rather than undergoing a style drift, the firm decided to bring on the style and expertise of Coolabah, as it believes there is a "believable edge" to be seized in the fixed income space.

"If we can generate 150 basis points of alpha after fees on a portfolio that invests in high grade credit, through a market-making trading approach, to achieve capital gain as well as yield, that should be something really interesting ," he said.

Christopher Joyce, CIO of Coolabah, said the firm's investment strategy was a "highly heterodox approach to thinking about fixed income".

"That brings with it a great challenge, because we need to educate people on why we are trading portfolio 10 to 15 times a year and how are we avoiding incurring massive transaction costs. We have pretty high conviction that with time and patience results will follow," the CIO said.

Coolabah currently runs seven strategies, operating under the Smarter Money Investments umbrella. Subject to regulatory approval, it will co-run a fleet of portfolios with Pacific.

Joyce said the partnership was about the "human element" of working with Pacific, while Lamb said it stood out from other recent collusions in the asset management space because it was not done from a need to be "defensive".

"In one of the big recent [partnerships], they were not a big industrialised player [or] a boutique, they are sort of stuck in the middle, and often with legacy infrastructure," he said.

"A lot of these partnerships are around trying to solve those legacy infrastructure issues and create greater scale. The weird thing is that with all these mergers, there are fewer and fewer allocators of capital, but there is more capital, so raising money becomes easier, if you have a good product."