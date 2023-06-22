Investors losing interest in ESG impact of their investments

Personal gains a greater priority

'Younger investors told us that they wanted their investments to do good for the world but not at the expense of personal gain.''
UK investors have become less focused on the impact their investments can have on the environment and society than a year ago, the latest Investor Index has found.

The study, conducted by AML Group and The Nursery, revealed a 6% drop in the number of respondents citing ESG as being important to them.

More specifically, vegan-friendly investments took the hardest hit, falling to 22% from 38% in 2022, with LGBTQ+ focused investments falling 4% as well.

ESG inflows may be slowing but the party is not over

Those aged 65 and over were the least focused on ethical investments with only less than a quarter (24%) prioritising them.

Pauline McGowan, head of strategy at The Nursery, said there has been a shift away from ESG, adding this will be an "important trend" to be mindful of in the coming years.

"In qualitative sessions, younger investors told us that they wanted their investments to do good for the world but not at the expense of personal gain. The areas they were most interested in supporting were new green initiatives and future-focused tech solutions like AI and robotics, but fully expect that these are good for profit as well as people and planet," she explained.

"There was less belief in the likely return from areas such as vegan and LGBTQ+ friendly investments but the findings do not necessarily show a drop in care about these causes, but rather that they can be supported in other ways - not necessarily investment."

ChatGPT

On the technology and AI front, 73% of UK investors believed ChatGPT could provide reliable financial advice in the future, while 42% of investors under the age of 35 stated they had already used the AI chatbot for financial advice.

Respondents aged 65 and over showed confidence in AI technology as well, with 54% believing ChatGPT could be the future of financial advice.

The trend came hand in hand with UK investors increasingly relying on their own research to make financial decisions, increasing by 11% from last year to 54%, the Investor Index found.

Stock Spotlight: $1trn Nvidia 'go-to solution for generative AI'

Among those who have never paid for financial advice, 29% said they can get all the information they need online, while 79% of under-35s felt confident in a more autonomous approach.

Christian Barnes, head of strategy at AML Group, said: "In our fourth annual study, we are seeing the cumulative effect of relentless bad news - pandemic, war, cost of living - in increasing investors' belief in their ability to make investment decisions - be they prioritising away from ethical for now or simply minimising risk, adding high interest savings accounts or keeping their portfolios the same. Self-reliance is the new selfishness."

