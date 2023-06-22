Industrials REIT delists following Blackstone acquisition

The Guernsey courts approved Bidco's £500m cash offer for Industrials REIT yesterday, after shareholders approved the deal at the beginning of the month.

Blackstone acquisition of Industrials REIT completes

The delisting became effective at 8am today (22 June) after Industrials REIT's board sought approval from the Financial Conduct Authority following the court's ruling.

Shareholders in Industrials REIT will receive their shares in cash at the agreed price of 168 pence per share in the next 13 days.