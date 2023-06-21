Investors still expect double-digit returns despite economic turmoil

'Volatility and inflation are certainly impacting investors’ short-term outlook but longer-term they are more optimistic about returns.'

The data, which came from a survey by Natixis Investment Managers, found the figure was higher for UK investors, who said they expected to make return of 9.3% above inflation this year.

Despite their positive attitudes, most investors expressed concerns over higher everyday costs. This was true for 62% of global respondents and 71% of those in the UK.

Large, unexpected expenses followed suit as an area of worry for nearly half of UK investors (43%), followed by tax increases (29%) and job losses (18%).

Over the long term, investors from around the world said they expect returns of 13% above inflation.

Among the 8,550 respondents - all of whom have at least $100,000 in investable assets - inflation was cited as the main concern, with more than half worried it will hinder their ability to retire.

Recession was cited as the second biggest risk to investors' portfolios, followed by market volatility and rising interest rates.

When asked about confidence in asset classes, globally 47% of investors were confident bonds would outperform equities in 2023, compared to 30% in the UK.

With rising interest rates, 25% of UK respondents planned to increase their allocation to bonds, whereas globally, 46% of investors stated a similar intention, despite 54% not being able to articulate what happened to bonds during a high-rate environment.

Darren Pilbeam, head of UK sales at Natixis IM, said: "Volatility and inflation are certainly impacting investors' short-term outlook but longer-term they are more optimistic about returns and their capacity to save for retirement.

"Central to achieving their goals will be working with trusted financial advisers, and the survey confirms that over half of UK investors still recognise the important role an adviser provides in navigating financial markets.

"The findings also reaffirm the importance of including active management to deliver returns and the importance of investors understanding the role different asset classes can play in delivering diversification and performance to a long-term investment portfolio."