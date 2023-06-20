Franklin Templeton hires former professional footballer to distribution team

Jacob Rowe, who previously played for Birmingham City FC, will cover the South West and the Midlands in his role as business development director, and report to Harry Reeves, head of sales, UK wholesale.

Following a career in professional football, Rowe joined JP Morgan as an equity derivatives trader assistant, before taking on a seven-year spell at Russell Investments in a variety of intermediary distribution roles.

Reeves said: "In the current market environment, UK intermediaries continue to play a crucial role in supporting their client base and ensuring they maximise their capital during this period of economic uncertainty.

"Maintaining and deepening our relationships with UK intermediaries is key, and the South West remains an important region within Franklin Templeton's UK wholesale strategy.

Rowe added: "I am delighted to be joining Franklin Templeton, a business with a proven track record of successful investment management.

"As a key market within the business' global distribution strategy, I am excited to join at a time when the company continues to provide and expand its wide set of investment capabilities to UK-based clients."