Crispin Odey no longer regulated to deal directly with clients

Last Monday (12 June), one day after Odey Asset Management's executive committee released a statement that its founder had been removed from all "economic and personal involvement" with the firm, Crispin Odey had his approval as an FCA CF client dealing individual removed.

Odey AM and Brook AM funds remain open despite outflows as high as 33%

According to the register, this allowed Odey to "deal directly with clients, as well as do other work".

His profile has also been removed from the Odey Asset Management entry to the FCA register, which had until recently confirmed he was certified and assessed by the firm to carry out this role, rather than the regulator.

Odey AM employee assets restricted by FCA

Odey only took on this role on 3 November 2020, prior to which he was registered as an SMF1 chief executive and SMF27 partner, which require approval by the FCA itself, rather than the firm.

Yesterday (19 June), the regulator placed restrictions on Odey AM and Odey Wealth Management, preventing any employee from accessing their investments in the firms.