CT Property trust unveils timeline for planned acquisition

Last month (24 May), the trust revealed it had reached a £198.6m agreement with LondonMetric, which would see it taken over at a 34.3% premium on its price.

Today (19 June), the trust said in a stock exchange notice the acquisition would become effective on 7 August, subject to shareholder and court approval.

The trust's directors also revealed today they unanimously recommended that all shareholders vote in favour of the acquisition at the trust's general meeting on 18 July.

In 2013, CTPT was formed from the merger of IRP Property Investments and ISIS Property Trust, and has suffered a consistently wide discount to NAV for years, currently sitting at -17.5%, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

The trust has also strongly outperformed the sector, growing 64.7% in the last three years compared to the AIC Property - UK Commercial sector of just 8.8%.

In the announcement, CT Property trust argued the acquisition had "compelling strategic and financial rationale for shareholders" as both trusts had a similar focus on growth and income, and the deal would create a "larger and more resilient combined group".

When the acquisition was announced, Davina Walter, chair of CTPT, said: "Our manager, Columbia Threadneedle, has built an attractive UK commercial property portfolio and pivoted the balance of the portfolio in recent years to a high industrials weighting, reflecting our conviction in the ongoing strong occupier demand in the sector.

"LondonMetric also has a portfolio with a high exposure to the industrials sector and a proven track record in delivering returns from this asset class. The portfolio fit is compelling.

"Despite the progress made in pivoting the portfolio, excellent long term portfolio performance and regular dividend payments, CTPT has traded at a double digit discount to NAV for a number of years. We believe this is reflective of our small size and external market conditions."