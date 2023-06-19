CT Property trust unveils timeline for planned acquisition

7 August

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
Today (19 June), the trust said the acquisition would become effective on 7 August, subject to shareholder and court approval.
Image:

Today (19 June), the trust said the acquisition would become effective on 7 August, subject to shareholder and court approval.

The CT Property trust has unveiled details for its planned acquisition by FTSE 250 listed REIT LondonMetric.

Last month (24 May), the trust revealed it had reached a £198.6m agreement with LondonMetric, which would see it taken over at a 34.3% premium on its price.

Today (19 June), the trust said in a stock exchange notice the acquisition would become effective on 7 August, subject to shareholder and court approval.

The trust's directors also revealed today they unanimously recommended that all shareholders vote in favour of the acquisition at the trust's general meeting on 18 July.

In 2013, CTPT was formed from the merger of IRP Property Investments and ISIS Property Trust, and has suffered a consistently wide discount to NAV for years, currently sitting at -17.5%, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

The trust has also strongly outperformed the sector, growing 64.7% in the last three years compared to the AIC Property - UK Commercial sector of just 8.8%.

In the announcement, CT Property trust argued the acquisition had "compelling strategic and financial rationale for shareholders" as both trusts had a similar focus on growth and income, and the deal would create a "larger and more resilient combined group".

When the acquisition was announced, Davina Walter, chair of CTPT, said: "Our manager, Columbia Threadneedle, has built an attractive UK commercial property portfolio and pivoted the balance of the portfolio in recent years to a high industrials weighting, reflecting our conviction in the ongoing strong occupier demand in the sector.

"LondonMetric also has a portfolio with a high exposure to the industrials sector and a proven track record in delivering returns from this asset class. The portfolio fit is compelling.

"Despite the progress made in pivoting the portfolio, excellent long term portfolio performance and regular dividend payments, CTPT has traded at a double digit discount to NAV for a number of years. We believe this is reflective of our small size and external market conditions."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Bank of England poised to continue hiking rates as inflation looms large

Home REIT shareholder calls for FCA probe into 'campaign of misinformation'

More on Investment Trusts

“Investors have been badly burnt by Home REIT and we believe one reason for this has been the company’s failure to provide complete and accurate information to the market,” it said.
Investment Trusts

Home REIT shareholder calls for FCA probe into 'campaign of misinformation'

The Boatman Capital

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 19 June 2023 • 3 min read
Nick Train (right), manager of LTIT and director of Lindsell Train, argued a lack of portfolio activity should not be interpreted as complacency, rather as conviction in the investee companies and their ability to perform over the long term.
Investment Trusts

Lindsell Train trust NAV suffers 5.2% drop

Underperformance of Lindsell Train

Cristian Angeloni
clock 13 June 2023 • 3 min read
Recent transactions have largely ended the debate regarding the validity of SONG's portfolio valuation.
Investment Trusts

Jefferies upgrades £2.5bn Hipgnosis Songs fund to 'Buy'

'Now or never'

Laura Miller
clock 13 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Odey AM employee assets restricted by FCA

19 June 2023 • 2 min read
02

FCA and Odey AM agree movement of asset restrictions - reports

19 June 2023 • 1 min read
03

Jupiter closes absolute return fund due to 'dwindling demand'

16 June 2023 • 2 min read
04

Home REIT shareholder calls for FCA probe into 'campaign of misinformation'

19 June 2023 • 3 min read
05

Odey AM and Brook AM funds remain open despite outflows as high as 33%

19 June 2023 • 3 min read
06

CT Property trust unveils timeline for planned acquisition

19 June 2023 • 2 min read
22 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2023

Register now
Trustpilot