SIF 2023: Executive pay should be linked to ESG as a 'long-term incentive'

Speaking at Investment Week's Sustainable Investment Festival yesterday (15 June), Gosling explained the practice of linking pay to ESG targets has received significant support from investors and senior leaders alike - 68% and 55%, respectively.

He said there were two differing reasons to apply such a practice, although both lead to the same goal of achieving long-term value for shareholders.

One school of thought was companies should link ESG to pay because ESG was aligned with long-term shareholder value and, as such, firms will need to be mindful of stakeholder concerns. However, others think the opposite: ESG is not aligned with long-term shareholder value and it would stop "these nasty executives doing all these nasty things", Gosling said.

Regardless of which philosophy a firm was aligned with, Gosling gave three main reasons for linking ESG to executive pay.

First he noted these type of links help focus on non-financial factors and drive long-term value.

He acknowledged non-financial ESG factors are important but they "may not show up in this year's profit numbers".

Secondly, employees have become much more interested in a company's ESG commitments and targets, and linking pay signals their importance to employees and stakeholders - in Gosling's words, the practice would "put our money where our mouth is, [as] that shows we think these things are important".

Lastly, setting ESG targets for executive pay would act as a "catalyst for driving accountability", as it would force companies to set shorter-term goals alongside their long-term ones.

He said companies need to focus both on the short- and long-term because "voting enables us to create accountability around the discussion of what the short-term milestones are, that you are taking towards the longer-term goals".

Type of targets

Gosling explained ESG targets have to meet certain criteria to be effective, and would need to be significant, measurable, transparent and be able to disclose links to long-term capital goals.

Some of the targets he had previously examined were "truly terrible", he said. "There was a bonus target around showing climate leadership without any explanation about what that message was," he noted.

When it came to the type of targets that should be in place, investors and senior leaders had very different priorities.

Gosling said investors were more concerned with decarbonisation, the environment and impact on communities, whereas senior leaders prioritised health and safety, diversity and inclusion, risk and employee satisfaction.

Beyond setting ESG targets, he said the quality of such goals was still lacking. More specifically, he highlighted a lack of transparency, measurability and aspiration in the ESG targets linked to pay.

A lack of quality targets could also have unintended consequences, something even senior leaders were concerned about. Gosling explained that sometimes having numerous ESG targets only leads to greater pay rather than "more ESG". This could also risk creating "distorted incentives", or worse "miss the point" of the ESG target and face disinvestment from stakeholders.

That was why "blanket approaches" have rarely worked in this instance, according to him.

In order to be effective, companies need to have an already existing, strong sustainable strategy and "pay will serve as a reinforcer" of this strategy, Gosling said.

Additionally, targets should be focused on "material ESG issues" which require "a step change". One factor Gosling said would also help is the presence of "anchor shareholders" as they can provide accountability to the company.

When asked about whether executives should also get pay deducted for missing ESG targets, he said the practice is more common in industries with heightened health and safety issues, such as the extracting sector. He said, having "progressive incentives" can provide the necessary motivation for most companies and their executives.

Asset managers

Gosling also noted asset managers have a role to play in this landscape via active engagement.

Yet when companies do not listen or are not on board with ESG targets, it is "really important asset managers frame their requests in the context of the strategic priorities of the company".

He explained: "The worst thing that can happen is introducing a new policy that says, ‘we want all companies that we invest in to have climate targets in pay', and then they go along to a company for whom climate change is just immaterial."

Gosling noted some companies may see geopolitics or other risks as their main areas of concern over climate change due to the industry they operate in or services they provide and, as such, "there is an onus on asset managers to frame it in a way that actually engages with the company strategy".