SIF 2023: Nature-related risks cannot be 'afterthought'

Speaking yesterday (15 June) during a panel at the event, Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) co-chair David Craig said investors may be focusing the majority of their time on climate risks before tackling nature-related risks, but the risks of climate change and the risks to the natural environment go hand-in-hand and investors "cannot afford" to deal with them separately.

He said: "Mother Earth does not recognise these separate initiatives; it is a holistic system of atmospheric pollution, atmospheric treatment of water, land and the oceans. Climate and our atmosphere are part of the natural system, and it is very artificial that we treat them separately.

"The nature risk is not something that is going to happen in two years, it is happening now and it is affecting our investments right now. So, you cannot afford to say you are going to deal with climate first and then nature. Any investor invested in companies, or debt, is exposed to the nature-related risk."

Craig noted due to the complexity and the lack of data and standards when it comes to tackling nature-related risks, the TNFD has worked to break down this complexity by creating a "science-based definition" for how nature, business and finance can talk to each other, as well as a framework.

"We also took a methodology for companies that do manage nature-related risks very well and created a step-by-step guide that explains how to go through the process of figuring out what biomes or ecosystems services are dependent on, what are some of the impacts investors can be having on those dependencies and how they materialise into risk."

He added the secret to dealing with the complexities posed by nature-related risks is by "breaking them down".

"Financial services do incredibly complicated things, and we should not be using these complexities as an excuse for not dealing with such a fundamental issue."

Green Finance Institute (GFI) chief executive Rhian-Mari Thomas added her experience working with the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) has shown what investors can do to address nature-related risks.

"We have seen there is a pathway through TCFD what we need to do as an investment community, how we elevate these conversations at board level and how we need to assess the risks. TCFD started off as a market-led and voluntary framework that was iterated by the markets.

"The framework evolved and developed based on the input of the market which made it operational and the key thing from the beginning was to make it practical and operational."

Thomas added the GFI is working with the Bank of England, the United Nations and other institutions such as universities to "elevate the conversation" by the end of the year to identify where the nature-related risks are likely to manifest.

She said: "We have looked at which sectors of the economy do we see the greatest dependencies on nature-risk and how that transmits into financial stability and how that will turn up in portfolios, in the books and in equities."