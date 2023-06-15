Legal & General names António Simões as new CEO

António Simões will take over on 1 January 2024, subject to regulatory approval, with Wilson remaining as CEO until then, in order to continue delivery the group’s current strategy, according to L&G.

Wilson announced his retirement at the start of the year, having led the firm since 2012.

The incoming CEO will "work closely" with Wilson "in order to ensure a comprehensive handover and a smooth transition", L&G said.

John Kingman, L&G chair, said the board was "delighted" to appoint Simões, adding he "brings a formidable leadership track record at the most senior level of financial services, working across complex, global organisations".

Simões joins from Santander, where he has been regional head of Europe since September 2020, heading the bank's retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management and insurance across Europe.

Prior to this, he worked as chief executive of global private banking at HSBC, serving in a number of roles at the firm over the course of 13 years.

Kingman said the incoming CEO's "energy, ambition and clarity of strategic thinking stood out, alongside his strong belief in the positive role that business should play in society", adding he looked forward to working with him "to deliver on its enormous potential for our shareholders, employees, customers and the communities of which we are a part".

Simões commented he was "proud" to have been appointed to lead "an iconic, highly respected brand, strong financial track record and a deep-rooted commitment to social purpose".

He said: "Now is a critical time for our industry, clients and customers, with emerging technologies, changing societal dynamics and wider economic forces presenting new challenges and opportunities that require all of us to adapt and evolve."