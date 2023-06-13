Odey's downfall: Why governance and D&I matter

According to the FT, the FCA has been conducting an internal investigation into the hedge fund firm, which initially focused on non-financial misconduct but then moved to governance issues after Odey fired his executive committee in 2021. The FCA may now expand its investigation to include potential non-financial misconduct by Odey, the FT reported.

The fallout from the latest allegations has been swift, with brokers Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas-owned Exane and asset manager Schroders cutting ties with the firm and JP Morgan reviewing its relationship, according to the FT. Meanwhile, Brook Asset Management, a subsidiary of Odey AM that runs almost half of the firm's funds, told clients it has gated redemptions from the Brook Developed Markets fund following a rush of withdrawal requests. Furthermore, the Odey Swan fund is now being wound up, as revealed by Investment Week.

While Odey AM claimed it has "robust policies and procedures that have been followed at all times" in a statement to the FT, the debacle highlights the importance of good corporate governance: upholding the values and integrity of a company and maintaining a healthy relationship between the board, management, and shareholders.

JP Morgan terminates relationship with Odey Asset Management - reports

Perhaps one of the lesser-considered factors in ESG assessments, governance is "a critical driver of corporate performance and responsibility", Brown Advisory's ESG equity research analyst Victoria Avara commented in sister publication Sustainable Investment.

"Good corporate governance can mitigate risk of misconduct, accelerate business opportunities, and build trust among stakeholders," she said. "Conversely, governance failures can have a devastating effect on a company, our economy, and society more broadly."

It's an area that's on the government's agenda. In May this year, the government asked the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) to bolster the UK Corporate Governance Code. The FRC has consequently launched a consultation on the proposed revisions, which is open until 13 September.

David Styles, director, corporate governance and stewardship, commented: "in recent years it is arguable [internal control, assurance, and resilience] have not attracted the attention they deserve, but they are of course crucial in terms of governing the quality of auditing and reporting, and the effective management of risk."

MPs to scrutinise Financial Conduct Authority over two-year Crispin Odey probe - reports

The Westminster Business Forum is also hosting a policy conference this month addressing the next steps for culture and governance in financial services. Areas of discussion will include the FCA's new Consumer Duty and non-financial misconduct issues, such as preventative measures for harassment and bullying, building inclusive cultures into management structures and assessing the impact of diversity and inclusion on conduct.

While Odey AM said in a statement to the FT via law firm Charles Russell Speechlys the firm has compulsory training on diversity, equity and inclusion for all staff, including partners, it declined to state when the procedures were introduced.

Odey AM does not fall under the scope of needing to report its gender pay gap information, but a glance at its website shows there are no female portfolio managers or analysts. Two of the senior management team are women. Brook Asset Management has one female portfolio manager, who joined two years ago, but again no female analysts.

To be fair, Odey AM is not alone in its lack of female representation. According to Baroness Helena Morrissey, chair of The Diversity Project, there are around 1,600 UK fund managers and only 200 are women. To address this imbalance, the Diversity Project has launched a programme created by fund managers designed to develop female fund managers.

Helena Morrissey: Gender equality is not about fitting the mould

As the FCA pointed out: "Diversity and inclusion are essential for healthy firm cultures, enabling firms to deliver better outcomes for consumers and markets."

In July 2021 the regulator published a joint discussion paper with the PRA and the Bank of England on the current state of diversity and inclusion in the industry, with a consultation on these proposals due this year.

In an accompanying review of a selection of firm's D&I strategies, the FCA noted that "very few firms seemed to have understood diversity and inclusion as a fundamental culture issue". While good work is being done in tackling D&I across the industry, there is clearly still a long way to go.

Beth Brearley is editor at Sustainable Investment