DFMs enhance due diligence on advisers ahead of Consumer Duty﻿

In the six months to 31 March 2023, MPS asset growth beat the FTSE 250 and the S&P 500

This is according to NextWealth's latest managed portfolio service (MPS) proposition comparison report for June 2023, which includes data from 14 DFMs.

The majority (93%) of DFMs have completed a fair value assessment in the last 12 months and NextWealth said most thought advisers offering tailored or co-branded MPS are co-manufacturers under new Consumer Duty rules.

FCA could make firms' ability to offer MPS 'economically unviable'

Managing director Heather Hopkins said: "Financial advisers are manufacturers of an advice service under Consumer Duty rules but there is a lot of confusion about who is a co-manufacturer of the investment proposition.

"Most DFMs surveyed think that even with the lightest touch customisation - applying the adviser's branding alongside the DFMs - constitutes co-manufacturing."

The report also surveyed 40 DFMs on MPS and found that the level of assets in discretionary MPS grew by 11% over the past year.

Consumer Duty strengthening the 'G'

Over the last year, the top ten DFMs have remained mostly unchanged with only Schroders overtaking FE to rank sixth.

However, Quilter WealthSelect, Tatton and Timeline Portfolios each added more than £1bn in assets in the year to Q1 2023.

Timeline and AJ Bell were once again the fastest growing DFMs by assets and in percentage terms in the past year.