Jefferies upgrades £2.5bn Hipgnosis Songs fund to 'Buy'

The note was published ahead of the forthcoming results and subsequent continuation vote.

The analysts believed SONG could attempt to appease shareholders by announcing plans to make portfolio disposals, providing a catalyst to help narrow its current deep 46% discount to net asset value. "As such, we upgrade to buy," the analysts wrote.

The investment trust is due to report its final results in July for the year to the end of March 2023. An AGM will follow in September or October, where its first continuation vote, which lets shareholders vote on whether the company should continue to exist, will be proposed as an ordinary resolution.

To date, SONG has yet to make a single disposal, the analysts noted.

"Relationships with the selling songwriters are clearly key, with the manager entrusted with the assets, rather than being a pure financial buyer," they said.

However, the analysts believed there is room for the fund to dispose of an institutional acquisition. For example, the Kobalt Fund 1, which consists of 33,000 songs, was acquired by Hipgnosis for $323m in September 2020.

Alternatively, SONG could potentially sell a minority 'strip' of its entire portfolio, the analysts suggested, while maintaining control of its catalogues, given the manager's relationship with Blackstone and the presence of other private equity general partners in the market for music royalties.

Analysts at Jefferies have previously been cautious on SONG, despite its deep discount to NAV and 'self-help' potential, due to the risk of higher interest rates/discount rates reducing the NAV and mechanically increasing the gearing.

Their opinion, however, has changed due to the limited time until the continuation vote, during which the fund could suffer a discount rate increase from the current 8.5%.

Additionally, recent transactions have largely ended the debate regarding the validity of SONG's portfolio valuation.

Dr. Dre's catalogue sale in January, for example, appears to have transacted at around 20-25x revenue, with a similar multiple likely for Queen's impending catalogue sale.

Added to this, record label RHM has provided reference to a number of anonymised transaction multiples that help support SONG's 19.9x net publishers share multiple, as at the end of September 2022.

Further explaining their rationale, the analysts also pointed to the trust's current gearing level of 25.7% of NAV via a revolving credit facility, with a September 2027 maturity, which offers limited flexibility to manage the share price rating.

Because of this, they added the trust is unlikely to increase income returns, at 4% portfolio free cash flow yield versus 5.8% fixed debt cost, and "also amplifies the portfolio valuation sensitivity to the discount rate".

"Even without this catalyst, we would still expect to see some share price pull-to-par ahead of the vote," the note said.