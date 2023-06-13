DWS promotes Jessica Hardman to head of UK

Worked at firm since 2017

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Jessica Hardman, head of UK at DWS
Jessica Hardman, head of UK at DWS

DWS has promoted Jessica Hardman to head up the firm’s UK-based operations, appointing her CEO of DWS Investments UK, subject to regulatory approval.

Hardman will continue in her existing role as head of European portfolio management and head of UK real estate group, which she has held since 2017.

Previously, Hardman worked in Deutsche Bank's UK real estate transactions team from 2004, becoming head of the unit from 2013 to 2017.

The new CEO will also join DWS' global leadership team and investment leadership team.

Hardman said: "The UK is not only one of the most important capital markets in the world, for DWS it is also a key location that provides access to a deep talent pool.

"With over 400 people working for DWS UK and with all principal investment capabilities represented here, the UK is a significant location for DWS.

"We are fully committed to furthering our growth aspirations in the UK market, as well as playing an important role in driving forward the diversity, equity and inclusion debate in the UK".

