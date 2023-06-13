Odey AM subsidiary suspends LF Brook Absolute Return

According to an investor letter seen by Investment Week, the fund's authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions has suspended dealing in the fund with effect from 12 June 2023, with the first valuation point affected from 10am today (13 June).

The suspension has been enacted "in the best interests of all investors" following consideration of "all relevant circumstances regarding Odey Asset Management".

The reason given relates to the liquidity profile following recent redemptions, along with a "lack of clarity from providers of certain financial services to Odey".

"Any increased levels of redemptions could lead to the structure of investments in the portfolio not meeting the fund's stated strategy," Karl Midl, LFS managing director wrote.

"Therefore, to ensure all investors are protected and treated fairly we believe it is appropriate to suspend the fund with effect from 12 June 2023."

Midl described Odey AM as "fully supportive of this decision".

Potential closure

During the suspension, LFS will consider the future of the fund, including the appointment of an alternate investment manager, a scheme of arrangement into another fund or the closure of the vehicle.

The suspension will be reviewed every 28 days and the net asset value will continue to be published on a daily basis.

Managers James Hanbury and Jamie Grimston also manage the Brook Developed Market fund, which has also been suspended.

Odey Swan has also been suspended while the firm begins the process to close the vehicle.