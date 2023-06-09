Tyndall IM sets up investment committee with ex-Jupiter and Charles Stanley team

James Clunie and Peter Geike-Cobb join

The investment committee will provide their expertise and challenge tactical asset allocation, where necessary.
Boutique wealth and fund manager Tyndall Investment Management will create an investment committee to provide supplementary resources and oversight to the Tyndall Partnerships team.

From 1 July, James Clunie and Peter Geike-Cobb will join the investment committee to provide expertise on multi-asset, macroeconomics and fixed income.

Clunie is a director at Long-Short Consulting, providing consultancy on investment process design and risk management. Prior to this, he worked as a fund manager at Jupiter Asset Management and abrdn Asset Management, and was also a senior lecturer in finance at the University of Edinburgh.

Tyndall expands investment team with triple hire

Geike-Cobb was managing director of Matterley, the fund management division of Charles Stanley, where he also ran its Bond Opportunities fund. Before that, he worked as a partner and fund manager at Thames River Capital and as head of fixed income at Insight Investment.

Tyndall Partnerships is led by James Sullivan and comprises assistant investment manager Georgia Barham, investment analyst James Kinsella and Tyndall's broader investment team. The division provides customised investment solutions to financial advisers.

The investment committee will work with Tyndall Partnerships to provide their expertise and challenge tactical asset allocation, where necessary, the company said.

Sullivan said: "Each portfolio we manage is constructed through close collaboration with our clients to ensure we devise a solution that meets their requirements exactly, not an off-the-peg offering. As our Partnerships business has grown, we believe it is important that we have additional, objective resource to provide a check and balance to our asset allocation decisions. 

"Our new investment committee is comprised of highly respected investment professionals in their respective sectors, and will add greater expertise and objectivity to the team as well as the comfort that we have strength in depth to our clients, both existing and prospective. We plan to build this team out further in the coming months, bringing additional complementary oversight."

