HANetf slashes fees on solar and clean energy ETFs

The two ETFs will be the 'lowest cost in Europe for each respective theme'.
HANetf has reduced the total expense ratios of two of its clean energy-focused funds, the Solar Energy UCITS ETF (TANN) and the HANetf S&P Global Clean Energy Select HANzero UCITS ETF (ZERO) in an attempt to attract a broader clientele.

The company will reduce TANN's total expense ration from 69 basis points to 49, a 29% decrease in costs.

Similarly, the total expense ratio for ZERO will drop from 55 basis points to 39, also a 29% reduction. The ETF also includes a carbon offset and the costs are paid for at no extra cost, the firm said.

HANetf explained the move to reduce costs will attract a broader range of investors seeking to align their portfolios with sustainable objectives.

Following the cost reductions, HANetf said TANN and ZERO will be the "lowest cost in Europe for each respective theme".

Hector McNeil, founder and co-CEO of HANetf, said: "HANetf is proud to announce the reduced expense ratios for these two cutting-edge ETFs. By significantly lowering the TERs, we are demonstrating our commitment to providing investors with cost-effective and efficient investment solutions, while aligning our offerings with the accelerating demand for clean energy investments.

"Both of these great thematic ETFs at these TER levels will be the lowest cost ETFs covering these popular themes. We believe these reductions will help investors increase their returns across their portfolios."

Fidelity China Special Situations reduces fees by 5bps

Cork Gully launches asset management division

