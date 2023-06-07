WE Soda confirms plans to float on London Stock Exchange

Eyes inclusion in FTSE indices

clock • 2 min read
The IPO plans were boosted by 'considerable interest from potential investors'
Image:

The IPO plans were boosted by 'considerable interest from potential investors'

Soda ash group WE Soda has confirmed its intention to undertake an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, it said in a regulatory filing today (7 June).

The company first set out its plans to float last month, with the listing expected to value the firm at £6.5bn.

WE Soda will apply for admission of its shares to the premium listing segment of the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the LSE.

The float date and final offer price were not disclosed. The firm said the price will be determined following a book-building process.

Chrysalis-backed Smart eyes future London IPO

The company said the offer would be wholly comprised of ordinary shares to be sold by the existing shareholder, who aims to repay, directly and indirectly, certain company loans to affiliates within the Ciner Group, which controls the company, from the proceeds.

WE Soda also expected around $800m in indirect net proceeds, which will be used to reduce its net debt. More specifically, it will repay approximately $500m under certain debt facilities and use the remainder for corporate purposes.

After admission to the LSE, the company said it will target a free float of at least 10% of issued share capital and believes it will be eligible to be included in the FTSE indices.

It also said that up to a further 15% of shares will be made available according to an over-allotment option.

Amicorp FS to list in London

Alasdair Warren, CEO of WE Soda, said the confirmation of the company's IPO plans was due to "considerable interest from potential investors", which gave it confidence in its intention to float. 

"We are the world's largest producer of natural soda ash, one of the lowest cost producers of soda ash and the fastest growing. Because of our unique operating capabilities, we have developed the most environmentally friendly and sustainable production process within our industry," he said.

"We are able to deliver high operating margins and generate strong free cash flow which allows us to invest for future growth while also maintaining a prudent balance sheet and being able to distribute attractive dividends to our shareholders.

"We believe that all these factors together make for a compelling investment proposition, and I look forward to the next stage of our development as a listed company."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Fidelity China Special Situations reduces fees by 5bps

Cork Gully launches asset management division

More on Companies

The transaction is to close in Q3 2023, subject to regulatory approval.
Companies

BlackRock acquires private debt manager Kreos Capital in credit platform boost

Transaction set to close in Q3

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 08 June 2023 • 1 min read
The division will specialise in helping funds through a crisis, solving liquidity issues and resolving disputes.
Companies

Cork Gully launches asset management division

New Channel Islands offices

Cristian Angeloni
clock 08 June 2023 • 1 min read
Andrea Rossi (pictured), M&G CEO
Companies

M&G to make 4% of staff redundant via voluntary scheme

Part of £200m cost cutting drive

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'The circle is collapsing': How a demolished house in Lancashire uncovered Home REIT's broken business model

07 June 2023 • 14 min read
02

M&G to make 4% of staff redundant via voluntary scheme

08 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

FCA clamps down on marketing of cryptoassets

08 June 2023 • 5 min read
04

The Big Interview with incoming Man Group CEO Grew: Allyship should never be about quiet tolerance

07 June 2023 • 6 min read
05

Stock Spotlight: Ocado avoids FTSE 100 relegation for now but questions remain

05 June 2023 • 4 min read
06

GAM shareholders call for extraordinary general meeting to replace board

08 June 2023 • 2 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Register now
Trustpilot