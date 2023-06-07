WE Soda confirms plans to float on London Stock Exchange

The company first set out its plans to float last month, with the listing expected to value the firm at £6.5bn.

WE Soda will apply for admission of its shares to the premium listing segment of the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the LSE.

The float date and final offer price were not disclosed. The firm said the price will be determined following a book-building process.

The company said the offer would be wholly comprised of ordinary shares to be sold by the existing shareholder, who aims to repay, directly and indirectly, certain company loans to affiliates within the Ciner Group, which controls the company, from the proceeds.

WE Soda also expected around $800m in indirect net proceeds, which will be used to reduce its net debt. More specifically, it will repay approximately $500m under certain debt facilities and use the remainder for corporate purposes.

After admission to the LSE, the company said it will target a free float of at least 10% of issued share capital and believes it will be eligible to be included in the FTSE indices.

It also said that up to a further 15% of shares will be made available according to an over-allotment option.

Alasdair Warren, CEO of WE Soda, said the confirmation of the company's IPO plans was due to "considerable interest from potential investors", which gave it confidence in its intention to float.

"We are the world's largest producer of natural soda ash, one of the lowest cost producers of soda ash and the fastest growing. Because of our unique operating capabilities, we have developed the most environmentally friendly and sustainable production process within our industry," he said.

"We are able to deliver high operating margins and generate strong free cash flow which allows us to invest for future growth while also maintaining a prudent balance sheet and being able to distribute attractive dividends to our shareholders.

"We believe that all these factors together make for a compelling investment proposition, and I look forward to the next stage of our development as a listed company."