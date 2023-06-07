Square Mile expands research team with senior hire

Mark Hinton (pictured), has been appointed equity fund research manager at Square Mile
Mark Hinton (pictured), has been appointed equity fund research manager at Square Mile

Square Mile has created a new senior role within its Research & Consulting team to help drive equity fund research, appointing analyst Mark Hinton to the position.

Hinton will take on the equity fund research manager role, working with the existing 21 person team at the firm.

John Monaghan, research director at Square Mile, said the Research & Consulting team "forms the backbone of our business".

Liontrust and GAM retain Square Mile ratings following acquisition

The team is tasked with identifying and analysing potential new strategies for inclusion in its Academy of Funds list, as well as monitoring the ongoing performance of funds already featured on the list. 

Hinton previously worked as head of equity fund research at Allfunds, covering European, UK and global equity funds, prior to which he was a senior research analyst at Kleinwort Benson.

Monaghan said: "His expertise, which combines forensic fund analysis with a proven understanding of blending investment strategies, will be a valuable additional resource to help to steer our research in unearthing compelling new funds for analysis."

Hinton added: "With a team of more than 20 fund research specialists, Square Mile has a rich resource dedicated to analysing and assessing the plethora of investment propositions on the market.

"The recommendations are highly valued by advisers who recognise the strength and independence of their research processes which have been tried and tested over the last decade.  I look forward to adding my experience to this already impressive team of fund experts."

