Liontrust and GAM retain Square Mile ratings following acquisition

Artemis fund loses rating

In Square Mile’s monthly ratings round-up, it revealed that eight new ratings had been awarded throughout May, while one, the Artemis Global Select fund, lost its rating.
Liontrust and GAM have retained their Square Mile fund ratings despite the takeover deal of the Swiss asset manager.

Square Mile's analysts said Liontrust intended to retain GAM's underlying investment teams, meaning that the funds are unlikely to be materially impacted by the deal and may benefit from a larger distribution footprint and marketing capability.

The Swiss firm retained its A ratings on the GAM Star Continental European Equity fund and GAM Star Japan Leaders fund alongside 12 Liontrust funds, seven of which were within its Sustainable Future range.

In its monthly ratings round-up, Square Mile revealed that eight new ratings had been awarded throughout May, while one fund, the Artemis Global Select, lost its rating.

The firm said the Artemis Global Select fund had seen co-manager Alex Illingworth leave in February, while lead manager Simon Edelston, would be retiring at the end of 2023.

Following a meeting with the new manager, Alex Stanic, the fund's AA rating was removed, as Square Mile's analysts felt there will be "material changes to the approach taken by what is in effect a new management team".

Meanwhile, the L&G UK Mid Cap index fund and Vanguard FTSE 100 index fund were both awarded the recommended rating, with the former being one of the "cheapest UK mid-cap passive funds in the sector".

The Jupiter UK Special Situations fund saw its rating upgraded from an AA to AAA, with Square Mile praising "high conviction contrarian" manager Ben Whitmore, saying the fund warranted its "highest accolade".

"Whilst his value style can move in and out of favour, his ability to remain dispassionate about the companies he holds is one of the most compelling features of the strategy, ensuring the portfolio remains a true representation of the philosophy and process applied," said Square Mile.

Finally, the five funds within the L&G Future World Range were all awarded responsible recommended ratings, with the analysts stating they have "high regard for the team running these funds", pointing to their work to create customised index trackers for them.

"ESG is incorporated into these new indices through a combination of exclusions, tilting and optimisation resulting in improvements relative to each original market cap weighted index," Square Mile added.

