Industrials REIT shareholders approve Blackstone acquisition

168p per share

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The trust is scheduled to see its shares delisted from the London Stock Exchange on 22 June, with a delisting in Johannesburg expected on 27 June.
Image:

The trust is scheduled to see its shares delisted from the London Stock Exchange on 22 June, with a delisting in Johannesburg expected on 27 June.

The shareholders of Industrials REIT have approved the acquisition of the trust by Blackstone’s Bidco.

The deal, which was approved at a court meeting and a general meeting, values the company at over £500m, with 168 pence per share.

Passing with 99.8% of shareholder votes, the acquisition will see Bidco, a newly-formed limited partnership indirectly owned by investment funds advised by affiliates of Blackstone, assume control of the REIT.

The trust is scheduled to see its shares delisted from the London Stock Exchange by 22 June, with a delisting in Johannesburg expected on 27 June.

Industrials REIT said the offer represented a premium of 42.4% to the trust's price of 118p per share on 31 March, and 40.6% to the trust's one-month volume weighted average share price of 119.5p as of 31 March.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Digital asset ETF AUM surges 63% in 2023

US debt ceiling crisis shakes bond market

More on Property

Four graphs explaining... Property
Property

Four graphs explaining... Property

Four experts write

Investment Week
clock 29 March 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

US debt ceiling crisis shakes bond market

31 May 2023 • 5 min read
02

Home REIT internal probe fails to reassure shareholders as board faces resignation calls

31 May 2023 • 6 min read
03

Jupiter proposes merger of fixed income funds

31 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

Lansdowne Partners buys CRUX Asset Management

31 May 2023 • 2 min read
05

Gilt yields near Mini Budget highs after hotter-than-expected UK inflation

25 May 2023 • 2 min read
06

Premier Miton average assets drop 17% over six months as net outflows persist

31 May 2023 • 2 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot