Industrials REIT shareholders approve Blackstone acquisition

The trust is scheduled to see its shares delisted from the London Stock Exchange on 22 June, with a delisting in Johannesburg expected on 27 June.

The deal, which was approved at a court meeting and a general meeting, values the company at over £500m, with 168 pence per share.

Passing with 99.8% of shareholder votes, the acquisition will see Bidco, a newly-formed limited partnership indirectly owned by investment funds advised by affiliates of Blackstone, assume control of the REIT.

Industrials REIT said the offer represented a premium of 42.4% to the trust's price of 118p per share on 31 March, and 40.6% to the trust's one-month volume weighted average share price of 119.5p as of 31 March.