Verso Wealth Management appoints former Brown Shipley CEO group chief executive

Mathewson, who will also join the Verso group board, comes from Bridgepoint, where he served as a senior adviser.

Prior to that, he held the role of Brown Shipley CEO for four years, where he oversaw a £1bn AUM business integration, increased profitability and completed a strategic technology re-platforming.

Mathewson also worked at Santander for more than two decades, most recently as managing director of wealth management and private banking.

Meanwhile, former CEO Andrew Fay and fellow co-founder Simon Redgrove will continue to be actively involved in the firm, leading distribution and acquisition strategy as members of the group board.

They will also have oversight of other strategic initiatives and work with the firm's executive team to ensure it meets its growth targets.

Mathewson said: "I am passionate about modernising wealth management - and am delighted to lead Verso Wealth Management on the next stage of its development.

"I have led major strategic refreshes at both Brown Shipley and Santander which were transformative for the respective businesses.

"I will draw on this experience to ensure the Verso Wealth proposition remains compelling and that we continue to attract new firms to the portfolio and grow both our AUM and profitability."

Graham Coxell, Verso Group chair, added: "I am truly delighted to be welcoming Alan to the team at Verso. I feel it is further evidence of the incredible business we are building when we are able to attract such exceptional talent.

"I feel we have a truly first-class leadership team with Alan joining to work closely with Andrew Fay and Simon Redgrove, the co-founders of Verso. I feel privileged to be a part of this team."