AJ Bell retains 'Buy' rating after 'decent' results

In the note, Liberum analysts James Allen and Nick Anderson said, "AJ Bell's H1 23 results were ahead of expectations", and on the back of H1's results, Liberum had updated its full year earnings per share forecast for the firm by 5%.
Investment platform AJ Bell has retained its ‘Buy’ rating from Liberum investment bank following a strong set of half year results.

Analysts James Allen and Nick Anderson said AJ Bell's numbers had shown "decent flows and strong customer growth" in its half year results to 31 March 2023.

They highlighted an especially solid Q2, which had achieved quarter-on-quarter customer growth of 20%.

AJ Bell half-year profits jump 61% to £42m

In AJ Bell's results published yesterday (25 May), it said revenue rose 37% to £103.6m from £75.5m in the half year to March 2022.

The company also posted a 57% rise in diluted earnings per share at 7.9 pence and an interim dividend of 3.5 pence per share - a 26% increase from the same period last year.

In the note, Allen and Anderson said, "AJ Bell's H1 23 results were ahead of expectations", and on the back of H1's results, Liberum has updated its full year earnings per share forecast for the firm by 5%.

The analysts added: "Since the start of 2022, flows at AJ Bell have held up well relative to peers and earnings momentum is positive but the shares are trading at the lowest 12m forward P/E since coming to market in 2018."

