IMF: UK expected to avoid recession in 2023

The IMF commended the Bank of England for its interest rate and QT decisions

The UK is also set to maintain positive growth in 2023 despite a significant slowing in economic activity and "stubbornly high" inflation, the IMF found. Growth is forecast to slow to 0.4% this year, an upgrade from its April prediction of -0.3%.

The financial agency backed the Bank of England's monetary policy trajectory, arguing it needs to remain "tight" to keep inflation expectations "well-anchored" and bring inflation to its 2% target.

It was also commended for being the first major central bank to lift its interest rates and the first to undertake quantitative tightening.

It said: "Shrinking the BoE's balance sheet would help reduce its footprint in financial markets and establish headroom for future asset purchases in case adverse shocks materialise."

The IMF also noted that fiscal policy needs to be aligned with monetary policy in the fight against inflation, and to protect key public services and the vulnerable. This has been the case for the last two budgets, the agency said, which should also help in stabilising debt.

The IMF continued: "The UK financial system has weathered the recent global banking stress well. Continued strong oversight, including of smaller banks and the diverse non-bank financial sector, will be critical to preserve UK financial stability, which the IMF sees as a global public good."

However, the financial agency noted the UK still needs "wide-ranging [and] further evidence-based reforms" to realise its full growth potential, with a particular focus on tackling labour inactivity post-Covid, removing barriers to business investment and enhancing public investment.

The IMF argued the Mini Budget "stress episode" of September 2022 proved the need for further strengthening of the UK's fiscal framework, with its staff recommending "all major discretionary fiscal policy changes be accompanied with a full set of macroeconomic and fiscal forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility".

Commenting on the IMF's forecast and recommendations, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: "Today's IMF report shows a big upgrade to the UK's growth forecast and credits our action to restore stability and tame inflation.

"It praises our childcare reforms, the Windsor Framework and business investment incentives. If we stick to the plan, the IMF confirm our long-term growth prospects are stronger than in Germany, France and Italy...but the job is not done yet."