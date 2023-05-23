Sustainable Investment Festival: Ten key reasons to attend for selectors and wealth managers

Taking place in London on 14-15 June

Sustainable Investment Festival: Ten key reasons to attend for selectors and wealth managers

Investment Week is pleased to invite registrations for its Sustainable Investment Festival (SIF) on 14-15 June in London, with sessions tailored to the needs of fund selectors, wealth managers and financial advisers.

As pressure intensifies on the investment industry to ‘walk the talk', SIF will continue to lead the discussion on how delegates can cut through the greenwash and hold the sector to account, as well as help them navigate the plethora of new regulations. 

This year, SIF will also focus on impactful engagement and progressive social change as key themes.

The Festival will be held at 155 Bishopsgate - etc.venues, right outside Liverpool Street station, and both days are CPD-accredited.

Delegates will have the chance to engage with sustainable investing experts as well as navigate a fast-changing environment with peers, including sharing best practice and benchmark approaches to achieve positive outcomes for clients.

Speakers at the Sustainable Investment Festival include fund managers, advisers, fund selectors, academics and practitioners leading the way in helping drive change.

Both days of this popular event will end with presentations from our keynote speakers: author and TV presenter Simon Reeve and chairman of The Big Issue Group Nigel Kershaw. Reeve has travelled extensively in more than 110 countries, while Kershaw has created, built and scaled social enterprises and social investment since 1974.

Ten key reasons to attend SIF 2023

  • Interact with leading sustainable fund managers, CEOs, and specialist speakers.
  • Get ideas for client portfolios with fund showcases, including quick fire sessions.
  • Explore the latest trends in the ESG fund landscape and hear what happens next.
  • Monitor effective engagement as a differentiator for asset managers.
  • Learn about the evolving role of social impact investing.
  • Hear how fund selectors are incorporating D&I into their investment processes.
  • Share best practice on effective client conversations about responsible investing.
  • Stay up-to-date with regulations, including the impact of the FCA's SDR proposals.
  • Explore how new sustainable data and innovative tools can help you and your clients.
  • Network with peers and share the latest ideas on sustainable investing best practice.

For more information on the agenda and to register your place for the Sustainable Investment Festival, please visit the website here.

