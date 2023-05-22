UK government sells £1.3bn of NatWest shares

The full sale of the government's stake in the bank is expected to complete by 2025-26

The state's stake in the bank is now reduced to around 38.6%. At its peak, the government's shareholding was 84%.

The full exit from NatWest is expected to occur by 2025-26, subject to market conditions, as announced in the Spring Budget.

Andrew Griffith, economic secretary to the Treasury, said the sale is "another major milestone in returning NatWest to full private ownership" as the government has now sold more than half of its shareholding.

The full offloading of NatWest shares will take place "when it represents value for money" for taxpayers, the Treasury added.

The Treasury and UK Government Investments said they continue to keep all options under "active consideration for future sales", including via accelerated bookbuilds if conditions permit.

The UK Government was forced to intervene in NatWest to protect financial and economic stability during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. At the time, the group was known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group and had succeeded in a hostile takeover of NatWest at the beginning of the millennium. In 2020, it was officially rebranded to NatWest Group.