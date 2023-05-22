M&G launches full PruFund range on Wealth platform

PruFund, which holds over £58bn in assets by more than 450,000 customers, is a range of advised-only smoothed multi-asset funds.

The funds will be eligible through the platform's ISA, JISA and SIPP tax wrappers - the first time they have been offered on any investment platform, according to M&G. The PruFund Planet range of funds launched on the platform last July.

It aims to achieve a total return from income and capital over the medium-to-long-term, while protecting investors from some of the short-term ups and downs of direct stock market investments by using a smoothing process.

David Montgomery, managing director of M&G Wealth, said: "The launch of the full PruFund range on the M&G Wealth platform gives advisers greater flexibility and wider choice when determining the best way for their clients to invest.

"PruFund is a unique proposition with a great track record of delivering excellent value, particularly for clients who are seeking to dampen volatility and minimise portfolio sequencing risk."