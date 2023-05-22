M&G launches full PruFund range on Wealth platform

‘Greater flexibility and wider choice’

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
PruFund, which holds over £58bn in assets by more than 450,000 customers, is a range of advised-only smoothed multi-asset funds.
Image:

PruFund, which holds over £58bn in assets by more than 450,000 customers, is a range of advised-only smoothed multi-asset funds.

M&G has launched the full PruFund range on its £15.6bn Wealth platform, with the PruFund Growth, PruFund Cautious and five Risk Managed PruFunds now available.

The funds will be eligible through the platform's ISA, JISA and SIPP tax wrappers - the first time they have been offered on any investment platform, according to M&G. The PruFund Planet range of funds launched on the platform last July.

PruFund, which holds over £58bn in assets from more than 450,000 customers, is a range of advised-only smoothed multi-asset funds. 

M&G Wealth unveils investment app

It aims to achieve a total return from income and capital over the medium-to-long-term, while protecting investors from some of the short-term ups and downs of direct stock market investments by using a smoothing process.

David Montgomery, managing director of M&G Wealth, said: "The launch of the full PruFund range on the M&G Wealth platform gives advisers greater flexibility and wider choice when determining the best way for their clients to invest.

"PruFund is a unique proposition with a great track record of delivering excellent value, particularly for clients who are seeking to dampen volatility and minimise portfolio sequencing risk."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

GAM rejects alternative offer to Liontrust bid

Liontrust adds fund manager duo to Special Situations and UK Growth funds

Most read
01

Jupiter closes European small-cap fund and removes bond fund managers

22 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

GAM rejects alternative offer to Liontrust bid

22 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

M&G launches full PruFund range on Wealth platform

22 May 2023 • 1 min read
04

Investors pull funds from almost every asset class in April

19 May 2023 • 1 min read
05

Sunday Times Rich List reveals mixed fortunes for the UK's biggest investment names

19 May 2023 • 2 min read
06

Industry Voice: Vanguard ETF market review - inflows accelerate in March

17 May 2023 • 10 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot