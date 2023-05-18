Rishi Sunak to reveal semiconductor partnership with Japan - reports

Sunak (pictured) will also announce the Hiroshima Accord between the UK and Japan ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

The move is part of the UK's plans to reduce geopolitical risk by diversifying its chip supply chain, according to reports by the Financial Times.

The move is set to come ahead of tomorrow's publication of a British semiconductor strategy, which will outline the impact and dangers that relying on a small pool of supplier countries can have on the UK's chip industry.

Sunak will reveal the partnership will include research and development cooperation, a skills exchange between Japan and the UK, the strengthening of both countries' domestic sectors and supply chain resilience.

The partnership will fall under the Hiroshima Accord between the UK and Japan, which sets out closer economic, security, energy and technological cooperation, which will also be unveiled by Sunak during his visit ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

The British semiconductor strategy is believed to include £1bn in government spending over the medium term in chips underpinning all modern technologies - including those needed for smartphones and cars.

It will also emphasise the need for the UK to reduce its dependence on semiconductor imports from geopolitically sensitive countries, including Taiwan.