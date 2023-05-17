BoE governor Bailey signals further rate hikes in face of inflation uncertainty

In a speech today (17 May), Bailey warned that the bank was now set on preventing ‘second-round' effects on domestic wage and price setting, also known as a wage-price spiral.

He added that "risks to inflation are skewed significantly to the upside", primarily due to risks of an intensifying wage-price spiral, which he added may take longer to unwind than it did to emerge.

The length of a potential wage-price spiral had not been estimated in the bank's models, he said, as "the current circumstances are so unusual, it is hard to be precise about the extent of this asymmetry".

Beyond a wage-price spiral, he noted inflation had continued to come in higher than expected, with March's 10.1% figure being 0.8% higher than what had been predicted in February by the central bank.

"We do, however, have good reasons to expect inflation to fall sharply over the coming months, beginning with the April number to be released on 24 May," Bailey said.

This was due largely to the drop in energy prices, which are expected to fall from contributing three percentage points to the inflation number a year ago to about one percentage point today, along with easing food prices later in the year.

However, Bailey still warned that the bank would continue to keep "a watchful eye" on other components of inflation, as core inflation still remained elevated, at 6.2% in March.

"Our commitment to the 2% inflation target is unwavering," he added.

He described recent indicators as "mixed", noting that while the labour market had started to loosen, it has been slower than expected, and still remains very tight.

Therefore, he said, the bank expected inflation to fall "quite sharply" as energy costs ease, but the outlook for inflation further out was "more uncertain and depends on the extent of persistence in wage and price setting".

Bailey also touched on the recent turmoil in the banking market, saying that it had resulted in some asset price volatility but was short-lived and had not affected the UK banking sector.

"People in the United Kingdom can rely on their banks," the governor said.

However, he did say it was "striking" that the UK economy had stagnated since initially recovering from the pandemic, which has set it apart from both the US and Europe.

Bailey also pushed back against the argument that inflation was high due to loose monetary policy in the past, stating that even with the benefit of full hindsight of the economic situation, the bank would have had to raise rates "well into double digits" to keep inflation at 2%.

"If we really could have followed this course on monetary policy, and then there had not actually been any subsequent increase in import prices, inflation would have fallen steeply, well into negative territory," he added.