Hargreaves Lansdown adds Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund to Wealth Shortlist

Long-term potential

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Matt Evans (pictured) joined Ninety One in 2017 and managed the fund since its launch in 2018.
Image:

Matt Evans (pictured) joined Ninety One in 2017 and managed the fund since its launch in 2018.

Hargreaves Lansdown has added the £129.8m Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund to its Wealth Shortlist of strategies with long-term potential.

Managed by Matt Evans, the strategy aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term, while investing in companies it believes are making a positive impact on society or the environment. 

Joseph Hill, lead investment analyst at HL, said the firm thought the fund could be "a good option" for the UK portion of a responsible investment portfolio.

"The fund's positive impact approach makes it different to other funds in the IA UK All Companies sector, and to other responsible UK equity funds," he said. 

Hill pointed to Evans' 24 years of experience in the industry, having joined Ninety One in 2017 and managed the fund since its launch in 2018. Prior to that, he managed funds at Columbia Threadneedle and Legal & General.

Hargreaves Lansdown adds Polar Capital income fund to Wealth Shortlist

"We think Evans is a committed and passionate sustainable investor and has the experience and resources at Ninety One to do a good job for patient investors over the long term," he said. 

The structure of investment teams at Ninety One means that Evans collaborates and engages in debate with other UK investors, Hill noted, as well as with members of the sustainable investment team on company analysis. 

"We think this adds rigour and contributes to a positive investment environment," he said. 

The fund excludes businesses whose activities result in significant negative impacts in society and the environment, such as those involved in the controversial weapons manufacturing, tobacco, oil & gas and coal industries, as well as violators of the UN Global Compact principles.

Duo of BNY Mellon real return funds retain HL Wealth Shortlist spot

Companies are then assessed for their financial sustainability, which entails digging into balance sheet strength, testing the quality of earnings to form a view on the management's track record of allocating capital efficiently, followed by an internal sustainability assessment.

The final step is quantifying the impact that financing a company's products or services makes to the environment, society or both by mapping it to the UN SDGs to target attractive sustainability outcomes.

This process whittles down the universe to a portfolio of 30 to 50 holdings, with its largest investments in the industrials, health care and financials sectors. 

According to Hill, the fund currently has only one overseas holding, and Evans does not tend to make use of the flexibility to invest up to 20% of the fund overseas, so he expects this fund to retain its UK focus.

In the last three years, the fund has returned 20%, while the IA All UK Companies is up 39.4% over the same period, according to FE fundinfo. The strategy is up 2.9% in the last year, while the sector has gained 3.3%.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

UK lags behind Europe on retail investor allocations to private markets

Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium sells £2.7bn of LSEG shares

More on Funds

One fund was given the Elite Radar ranking, which is given to funds which do not yet have the minimum three-year track record but are on the research team's watch list and are potential candidates for a full Elite Rating in the future.
Funds

Six funds gain 'Elite' FundCalibre rating

One new Elite Radar badge

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 11 May 2023 • 3 min read
Invesco CIO Stephanie Butcher said that she was “pleased to see significant improvement" in performance after the changes implemented following her appointment the role in 2020.
Funds

Invesco flags two former Woodford funds over underperformance concerns

Combined £3.6bn in assets

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Pataki and Warwick have confirmed that they do not intend to make any immediate changes to the investment process for both funds.
Funds

Duo of BNY Mellon real return funds retain HL Wealth Shortlist spot

Consistent investment process

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 09 May 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Ninety One outflows reach £10.6bn in year of 'significant headwinds'

17 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Scottish Mortgage must 'clear the air' over start-up investments

17 May 2023 • 7 min read
03

Scottish Mortgage NAV slumps 17% as investors flee growth

17 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

No Bloomberg and no intraday performance: Inside Baillie Gifford's long-term approach

17 May 2023 • 5 min read
05

BoE governor Bailey signals further rate hikes in face of inflation uncertainty

17 May 2023 • 2 min read
06

Polar Capital appoints emerging markets and Asia fund manager

17 May 2023 • 1 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot