Chancellor backs regulator in Activision row but warns of responsibilities to 'economic growth'

Hunt (pictured) said the government will introduce a 'growth duty' for all financial sector regulators.

Speaking at the British Chamber of Commerce annual conference today (17 May), Hunt backed the CMA, noting that even the US regulator is "seeking to block" the merger between the two American companies, and the UK "took a similar view".

His remarks come after the European Union greenlit Activision's takeover by Microsoft on 15 May.

Hunt said: "I think one of the reasons why companies like Google and Microsoft want to invest in the UK is because we have independent regulators that are not controlled by politicians and therefore, they can be confident there will be a level playing field."

UK competition regulator blocks Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

He added that while he does not want to undermine the system, "I do think it is important all our regulators understand their wider responsibilities for economic growth".

That is why the Chancellor announced the government will be adding a "growth duty" for all financial sector regulators in the upcoming Financial Services and Markets Bill.

The CMA's CEO Sarah Cardell told lawmakers on Tuesday (16 May) that she stood by the decision, even after Brussels gave the deal its approval.

"This is a sector where we want to make sure together that we can create and support the best conditions for competition that will enable companies big and small to thrive, including many UK startups, many UK competitors," she said.