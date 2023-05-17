Chancellor backs regulator in Activision row but warns of responsibilities to 'economic growth'

‘Growth duty’

clock • 1 min read
Hunt (pictured) said the government will introduce a 'growth duty' for all financial sector regulators.
Image:

Hunt (pictured) said the government will introduce a 'growth duty' for all financial sector regulators.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has come out in defence of the Competition and Markets Authority’s decision to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Speaking at the British Chamber of Commerce annual conference today (17 May), Hunt backed the CMA, noting that even the US regulator is "seeking to block" the merger between the two American companies, and the UK "took a similar view".

His remarks come after the European Union greenlit Activision's takeover by Microsoft on 15 May.

Hunt said: "I think one of the reasons why companies like Google and Microsoft want to invest in the UK is because we have independent regulators that are not controlled by politicians and therefore, they can be confident there will be a level playing field."

UK competition regulator blocks Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

He added that while he does not want to undermine the system, "I do think it is important all our regulators understand their wider responsibilities for economic growth".

That is why the Chancellor announced the government will be adding a "growth duty" for all financial sector regulators in the upcoming Financial Services and Markets Bill.

The CMA's CEO Sarah Cardell told lawmakers on Tuesday (16 May) that she stood by the decision, even after Brussels gave the deal its approval.

"This is a sector where we want to make sure together that we can create and support the best conditions for competition that will enable companies big and small to thrive, including many UK startups, many UK competitors," she said.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Ardevora Asset Management names new CEO

Spring Capital expands European funds distribution team with two hires

Most read
01

Ninety One outflows reach £10.6bn in year of 'significant headwinds'

17 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Scottish Mortgage must 'clear the air' over start-up investments

17 May 2023 • 7 min read
03

Scottish Mortgage NAV slumps 17% as investors flee growth

17 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

No Bloomberg and no intraday performance: Inside Baillie Gifford's long-term approach

17 May 2023 • 5 min read
05

BoE governor Bailey signals further rate hikes in face of inflation uncertainty

17 May 2023 • 2 min read
06

Polar Capital appoints emerging markets and Asia fund manager

17 May 2023 • 1 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot