abrdn makes investment manager hire to MPS team

Buckingham joined the asset manager from Kingswood Group, where he worked as an investment analyst.
abrdn has appointed Sam Buckingham as an investment manager on its MPS team.

In the new role for the MPS arm, Buckingham will focus on constructing investment solutions that provide strong risk adjusted returns.

The hire comes as abrdn is looking to expand its MPS franchise through partnerships with financial planning businesses, with AUM growing from £900m four years ago to £2.3bn today.

Buckingham will be reporting to Darren Ripton, head of investments, abrdn Portfolio Solutions, and joined the asset manager from Kingswood Group, where he worked as an investment analyst.

Prior to Kingswood, he worked as a portfolio manager at Thomas Miller Wealth Management.

Ripton said: "We are thrilled that Sam has joined the abrdn Discretionary team.  The knowledge and experience that he has gain in previous roles coupled with the enthusiasm that he has demonstrated, made him the ideal choice to help further support and grow our Managed Portfolio Solutions offering".

Buckingham added: "I am delighted to be joining abrdn at such an important time, as well as a team that has built an attractive MPS proposition with a strong track record. I look forward to working with them, aiming to deliver consistent risk-adjusted returns and provide a great overall service for our clients."

