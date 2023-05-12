abrdn investment co-CEO departs following restructuring

In a statement, Demetriou said it was time for him “to seek a new challenge”.

In a statement, Demetriou said it was time for him "to seek a new challenge", having worked at abrdn since 2014. He began as co-CEO covering the UK, EMEA and the Americas in 2021.

An abrdn spokesperson explained that over the past two years, the firm had "been making important changes to reshape our investments business for the future".

"With the business now re-positioned, and with a clear strategy in place, Chris Demetriou has decided the time is right to step aside as co-CEO of the business," they added.

René Buehlmann, who is Demetriou's fellow co-CEO and head of Asia Pacific for the investment arm, will become sole CEO.

He will be supported by new CIO Peter Branner, who abrdn stated would be focusing "on accelerating growth across the business".

Buehlmann said: "The work of the last two years has been critical in repositioning our business and I am proud how far we have come.

"Chris and I worked in true partnership guided by deep mutual respect and I wish him the very best."

Demetriou added: "Under René's leadership, the IV business is in brilliant hands, and I wish you all well for the future. You will have no greater supporter or advocate on the outside than me."