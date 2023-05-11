ShareAction: Asset managers are failing to protect human rights

Under half of firms are only excluding human rights-abusing companies from their ESG portfolios.

The NGO found that just 6% of asset managers are excluding investments in human rights-abusing companies across every fund in their portfolios.

Just under half of asset management firms are excluding these companies only in their ESG portfolios, while the remainder are either not excluding investments at all or are doing so partially.

Asset managers 'shying away from attracting attention'

ShareAction's third Point of No Return survey assessed how asset managers around the world are responding to social issues, including the implementation of international conventions on human rights, agreed standards on labour rights, investor frameworks on health and the UN's Indigenous rights framework.

Claudia Gray, head of financial sector research at ShareAction, said: "Asset managers are failing to comprehensively protect human rights. Many people will be shocked to hear that they are not using the full set of policies at their disposal to tackle human rights abuses across the entirety of their portfolios.

"Asset managers should not limit consideration of investee companies' impacts on human and labour rights, as well as public health, to their ESG funds. Asset owners must step up and demand that human rights are protected consistently across every fund."

Additionally, when it came to the rights of indigenous people, asset managers were only "minimally considering" them in their investments, with only ten having commitments in place to protect indigenous people and their communities the NGO found.

Public health issues were another aspect asset managers were found lacking in by ShareAction, with a widespread lack of policies that would commit to tackling avoidable public health issues such as lack of access to medication and vaccines, air pollution and unhealthy food.

The NGO said asset managers are "excusing themselves" by blaming a lack of adequate or sufficient data on the matter, yet they are still not taking the "most obvious steps to address this".

ShareAction continued: "For example, fewer than 10% of managers prioritised engaging with companies to release social data. Additionally, 40% admitted that they were not asking companies to release data about their social impacts."