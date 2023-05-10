FCA engages with bond working group to discuss future of UK prospectus regime

The meeting was supported by the Association of Corporate Treasurers and treasurers from FTSE UK index constituents.

IARB, which is sponsored by the London Stock Exchange, said in a statement the meeting had seen "productive discussions" on prospectus requirements for companies seeking admission of their non-equity strategies to trading on regulated markets.

Spearheaded by Winterflood Securities head of fixed income Stacey Parsons and chair of City Future Tom Capon, the group was formed in July 2022, with Parson and Capon acting as chair and deputy chair, respectively.

The core of the project is to deliver regulatory changes to the incoming UK Prospectus Regime to support the engagement of FTSE index constituents with private investors as active stakeholders.

According to IARB, it is currently easier for companies to issue bonds that have a denomination of £100,000, $100,000 or €100,000, rather than bonds that have a denomination of £1,000.

This leaves private client investors less able to access bond markets directly in the UK, despite having access to many other investment products.

Lower denominations could provide improved private investor and discretionary wealth manager access to regulated transferable bonds and deliver a more inclusive approach to investments in the UK.

Back in July, Parson and Capon said: "Many in the regulated environment will know this to be the €100,000-entry threshold, that, in combination with several other factors - leaves many smaller counterparties and investors unable to invest in high quality bonds, here in the UK."

The proposal received support from the wider industry, with IARB listing Brewin Dolphin, Investec Wealth & Investment, Killik & Co, Rathbone Investment Management as some of its members.