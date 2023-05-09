Duo of BNY Mellon real return funds retain HL Wealth Shortlist spot

Pataki and Warwick have confirmed that they do not intend to make any immediate changes to the investment process for both funds.

Hutchins was head of the real return team at Newton Investment Management, which runs the BNY Mellon Real Return and the BNY Mellon Sustainable Real Return funds, from July 2018.

After her death, Aron Pataki and Andy Warwick took over as co-lead managers of the real return team, while Philip Shucksmith and Matt Brown remained as the co-lead portfolio managers of the Sustainable Real Return fund.

Both Pataki and Warwick had already been co-managers of the real return fund and according to the analyst team behind the Wealth Shortlist, they had significant input into idea generation, asset allocation and portfolio construction for both funds.

"As part of our review, we have met with the team on a number of occasions in 2023 to understand how the funds may evolve going forwards and to assess changes to the responsibilities of team members," wrote HL's senior investment analyst Hal Cook on Friday (5 May).

"We know the team well and hold them in high regard but recognise that the unexpected loss of an experienced investor and leader in Hutchins presents a challenging situation," he added.

Pataki and Warwick confirmed that they do not intend to make any immediate changes to the investment process for both funds and expect them to continue to be run in the same way.

Cook noted that investment ideas have always come from across the team, with the real return team also feeding off the wider BNY Mellon analyst pool for share and bond ideas.

"As a result, it is clear that a lot of the inputs into the funds will remain the same as they have been historically, giving us confidence that the investment process should remain consistent," wrote Cook.

Mitesh Sheth, CIO for multi-asset at Newton, since took on some of Hutchins's internal reporting and monitoring responsibilities, overseeing the future direction of the real return team without involvement in day-to-day investment decisions.

Cook wrote that the interactions with Sheth throughout the process have been "very positive" and considers his leadership to be "of high quality".

"While he is not involved in making investment decisions, we view his involvement as important in guiding the team through this transition," he added.