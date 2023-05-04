Chrysalis: Portfolio funding risk 'substantially reduced' amid progress towards profitability

In its quarterly NAV and trading update, co-portfolio managers Richard Watts and Nick Williamson said the funding profile of the £734m trust had "significantly" improved, with 74% of the portfolio either profitable or funded to profitability as of March 2023, up from 42% a year earlier.

"We have worked hard alongside our portfolio companies to address their ability to navigate the retrenchment in growth valuations seen over the last 15 months, and the subsequent decrease in investor appetite to consider growth stocks," they said.

"Major progress has been made in this regard, with companies such as Klarna altering investment plans, raising capital and setting out a path to profitability."

As of the end of March 2022, approximately 42% of the portfolio was profitable, with none of the remaining 58% funded to profitability.

Changes in asset weightings and the realisation of profitable positions such as THG meant only 38% of the portfolio was profitable, but of the remainder, 36% was funded to profitability.

"The investment adviser continues to work with the remaining portfolio companies that fall outside this group and has good visibility over funding options and cash runways for a number of these holdings," the managers noted.

Despite the focus on profitability, the weighted average revenue growth rate of the portfolio to 31 March remained at approximately 50%.

Portfolio activity and liquidity position

During the quarter, the managers said they had not actively pursued new investment opportunities. Instead, they focused on the fund's existing holdings, including a €4m investment in wefox, which now represents 21% of the portfolio.

As widely reported, the trust also purchased £20m of equity in Starling Bank from an open-ended fund also run by Jupiter, in a move criticised by analysts. The holding now represents 16% of the portfolio.

As of 31 March, the trust had net cash of approximately £43m and a position in Wise of £12m, to give a total liquidity position of around £55m.

The managers said they believe the "likely" primary follow-on capital of £20m announced in November 2022 is still appropriate, with €4m already invested into wefox. As a result, the managers believe the company remains in "a strong liquidity position".

The managers highlighted that the IPO market, at least in the UK, remains very subdued, with only 27 IPOs on the LSE Main Market and AIM over the year to March 2023.

"It is easy to extrapolate past events into the future, but this lack of activity is now almost on a par with the hiatus post the Global Financial Crisis, when economic conditions were much less certain," they said.

The trust has a number of later-stage assets that the managers believe are capable of floating. A successful exit, whether an IPO or trade sale, could "materially enhance" Chrysalis' the liquidity profile, they argued, and provide a mark-to-market underpin for that holding and its wider valuation approach.

In the three months to March, Chrysalis Investments reported a modest NAV uplift of 1.4%, in tandem with other listed peers. This follows a 13% NAV drop in Q4.

The trust, which launched in 2018, focuses on investing in unlisted firms and invested in a number of technology companies that boomed in 2020 and 2021.

However, when growth stocks fell out of favour in 2022, the trust saw its market value crash. In the year to 31 December, Chrysalis lost 68.6% in share price terms compared with a 53.4% loss for the IT Growth Capital sector, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.